Celebrating independent artists

The Little Carib Theatre’s semi Open Mic showcase and fundraising series—Live@The Carib—returns on August 30, serving as both a celebration of independent artistes and the nation’s Independence Day.
The monthly show launched in June and has consistently introduced a fresh batch of budding as well as thriving veteran voices, musicians and talent to the public with each edition; and August’s showcase will be no exception with prolific classical guitarist, Stefan Roach headlining, alongside female comedic duo, FemCom TT, Buzz Rock Reggae’s Sadiki and three other varied acts.