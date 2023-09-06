Seeing fishermen at the mouth of the Ortoire River acknowledging the importance of the vultures around them brought to mind the observance of International Vulture Awareness Day.
One boat crew was very much aware of this calender date and said this was their way of showing appreciation for the role of these birds in our lives. They were casting out the unused bait and unwanted catch from the boat and singing the ballad, “I Will Survive”.
More of the species were winging their way in, much to the protest of those already waiting their turn to partake in the feast.
Usually, the sight of vultures along our highways and in the vicinity of dump sites is disturbing to most people because they are often feeding on carrion, and the pervading stench is hard to dismiss.
The closest some people have come to observing these predators is on beaches where marine turtles nest. From eggs to hatchlings, they feast to their satisfaction. Families of turtle watchers spend much time during visits trying to shoo them away, but to no avail. The birds merely wait a short distance away until they deem it safe to return.
Not having the colourful feathers and delicate demeanour of other birds, our vultures are outwardly non-photogenic to most. However, bird watchers are able to see the beauty of this bird’s appearance and the importance of its feeding habits to the health of our respective environments.
Our vultures are celebrated annually around the world on the first Saturday of September. They are seen as birds with many challenges because of their seemingly disgusting habits of survival. In many countries, populations are dwindling because of poisoning and other means of ridding them out of existence.
This is in direct contrast to the symbolic importance of this bird to ancient civilisations, descendents of whom still hold it in reverence. Indigenous peoples in our country—for example, the Warao of the Moruga Indigenous Community—regard it as their representation of South America’s eagle, which their families on that continent revere.
“To us it is the highest large bird of flight here and so has the power to carry up our prayers to the most high God. You cannot just pluck the feathers off the bird for ornamental use. The bird must come to you and give you its heart, then you have that permission.
“To encounter a feather is regarded as a sign that you are being prepared for a trial or challenge that you may have to go through. The feather is gifted to you as a symbol of strength, just as it gave strength to the bird.”
Vultures maintain a populous presence around our coasts, especially at fishing ports and around palm estates where they forage on fallen coconuts. This column has also encountered them at arboreal roosting sites comprising leafless branches in the heights of the Northern Range, from where they have a bird’s eye view of the valleys and a keen sense of the scents wafted on the updrafts of air.
The scavenging species most frequently seen around us is the American black vulture or corbeau Coragyps atratus, that is easily identified by its bare neck and bald head. The other species, lesser seen, is the turkey vulture or King corbeau Cathartes aura. The latter stands out among others because of its bald red head and neck. Seen perched atop a high branch, they appear as regal as their name suggests.
On an expedition last weekend along our south coast, both species of vultures were present. The turkey vulture mingled with the American black vulture, but when taking time out, the turkey preferred to perch on a higher elevation than the others.
As we walked along the beach, the turkey vulture swooped close to investigate us, followed by six others. They circled around us for a while then, forming a straight line, flew ahead of us for some distance.
Our vultures are protected under the Conservation of Wild Life Act. They keep our surroundings clean by ridding us of disease-bearing carrion and so thwarting the influx of insects and other forms of life that would feed on it and, in turn, spread infection.