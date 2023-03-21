Celebrating the President

Christine Carla Kangaloo became this country’s seventh President following her inauguration ceremony, which took place at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on Monday. When the pomp and ceremony was over, specially invited guests celebrated at a reception at the neighbouring National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA).
DURING the Western campaign to illegalise the transatlantic trade of Africans in the 19th ce…
Injectable prescription medications like Ozempic and Wegovy are in the news for their ability to help people lose weight.
Some experts are raising concerns that the increased spotlight on these medications could contribute to eating disorders.
Many people regain much of the weight they’ve lost after they stop using these medications, which can also lead to disordered eating and increased health risks.
Irvo Otieno had realised his passion: making hip-hop. He could write a song in less than five minutes. And he was streaming his music under the moniker “Young Vo”, while working toward starting his own record label.
“He had found his thing - you know that feeling when you find your thing?” his mother Caroline Ouko told reporters Thursday. “He would go in his room and shut the door. And he had it - he was brilliant and creative and bright.”
That’s the purist approach by the organisers of next weekend’s much anticipated Jazz Artists on the Greens (JAOTG) concert that makes the event such a standout on the local calendar, says festival director Rolf Doyle, director of the family-of-jazz-run Production One Limited, who says his team stands dedicated to preserving and showcasing the tremendous talent of the Caribbean region.
TO watch a kuchipudi dancer perform is to witness a dramatic story unfold before your very eyes.
Kuchipudi is one of eight official Indian classical dances, but unlike its counterparts kathak and bharatanatyam which have enjoyed more popularity, many in T&T are unaware that a dance form called kuchipudi even exists. In fact, the Prem Jyoti Dance Academy which was founded by creative director Rajesh Seenath - an exponent of kuchipudi - is the only school in T&T and the Caribbean that teaches the Kuchipudi form of Indian classical dance.