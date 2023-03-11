Central Bank Museum launches ’PANSCRIPTION’

On March 1, the Central Bank Museum officially opened “Panscription” a creative arts installation by registered music therapist, Jamal Glynn on the Bank’s Ground Floor. Through the exhibition, Glynn hopes to raise awareness of the value of the creative arts and creative art therapies in assisting persons to deal with mental health challenges. For this reason, the opening was scheduled to coincide with World Music Therapy Day.
The multimedia exhibition spotlights the value of the creative arts and creative art therapies in managing mental health challenges, and features paintings by artists Usha Pollucksingh, Deborah Clement and Robert Peters. Each piece has a corresponding poem narrated by voice actor Lisa Allen-Agostini as well as a pan composition, accessible through QR codes.
Speaking at the opening, Central Bank Governor, Dr Alvin Hilaire shared his excitement about the project, saying the concept is “fascinating, that it involves therapy via use of music both indoors or outdoors for Autistic people, for children, for seniors.” While not familiar with the concept in its entirety Governor Hilaire identified with the soothing effect of music and art on us as Trinidadians.
Attendees were treated to a musical piece played on pan by the artist, while they viewed the exhibition and received a guided tour of the Museum by curator, Nimah Muwakil-Zakuri.
All are invited to visit the exhibition located on the Ground Floor of the Central Bank Building, Eric Williams Plaza, Independence Square, Port of Spain to interact with and experience this unique art installation. The exhibition runs until the end of March, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.