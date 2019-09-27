As Tropical Storm Karen approached, the Disaster and Emergency Response Team (DERT) of The CEPEP Company Limited mobilized resources and manpower.

cepep

Efforts were concentrated in these areas.

Through its Line Ministry; led by Minister Kazim Hosein, CEPEP General Manager Keith Eddy, Chairman (Ag.) Marilyn Michael, Contractors, Supervisors, Regional Coordinators, Field Officers and Operations Supervisors, workers recorded the collection of approximately 1,530 bags of Waste/Debris.

Bamboo no.1.jpg
Hurricane Relief in Barataria.PNG

To date, the CEPEP Company Limited has assisted in the cleaning of approximately 170 Homes, 93 Roadways and seven Schools. And the work continues.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN
Mt. Lambert.PNG

The DERT unit is managed by the Operations Department of CEPEP.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

A parang fiesta at the Plaza

A parang fiesta at the Plaza

From its origins in rustic vocals soaring above earthy cuatro, marac and clave to its current full-fledged big band sound. That’s the musical journey National Parang Association of Trinidad and Tobago president Alicia Jaggasar led a receptive crowd on last Thursday night at Fiesta Plaza Movietowne, Invader’s Bay, Port of Spain.

Salute to a Georgian

Salute to a Georgian

TO understand the significance of Linda Baboolal’s life and legacy is to understand the role St George’s College played in shaping the lives of its students. The story of St George slaying the dragon could be taken as metaphor for life.