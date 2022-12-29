Chalkdust pays tribute to a true ‘Caribbean Man’

“STALIN was a true Caribbean man.”
Calypso veteran Chalkdust (Dr Hollis Liverpool) gave pause to that summation, yesterday morning, when asked to put to words his long-standing friendship with the late great calypso legend Black Stalin.
Born Leroy Calliste on September 24, 1941, Stalin died at his San Fernando home on Wednesday. The five-time National Calypso Monarch suffered a stroke in 2014 that affected his movement and speech but he maintained his mental faculties.
“People up the islands like Stalin more that Trinidad yuh know; that eh no joke yuh know,” Chalkdust continued solemnly.
Following another long pause, the Senior Academic Fellow at the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) Academy of Arts broke into Stalin’s 1977 patriotic call “Love Your Own”.
“One of these days yuh gonna wake up
And hear what we will find
Canada is the land of the steelband
And we go hold we head and bawl out if ah did know
Ah whoulda hold on to meh steelband and calypso.”
Chalkdust was just about to put lyrics to a mental melody when he received the news of Stalin’s passing. The news brought back the words of another venerable bard, the late Lord Superior (Andrew Marcano), he revealed.
“Ah had to put back down pen. I remember Supie tellin meh one day, the calypsonian he can’t find a fault in is Black Stalin. That is a hell of a statement to make. When yuh saw Stalin on stage you saw he could energise anything, he could change the audience, the sound everything...is not an energy of dancing or jumping up like soca men, is an energy he puts into every line,” Chalkdust continued.
That innate energy was fuelled by Stalin’s deep understanding of the art form, Chalkdust insisted.
“That comes from his knowledge of the art form. Some people sing calypso and although is a good calypso, it have fault because of faulty measurement, some lines too long, some too short or dey using words you could have done without. Nobody cyah say that about Stalin,” he explained.
He caused no offence
Stalin’s unique ability to make profound and, at times, controversial statements without causing offence to any individual or group was his true super power, Chalkdust said.
“One day, I sing a calypso and I didn’t call Stalin name, but everybody knew I meant him and he pulled me up and say ‘yuh can’t sing calypso so’. Stalin was all about the art of calypso. He eh calling no name, but yuh understand what he singing about. Unlike me, I will call a name, not Stalin!
“A lot of people when they compose calypso it hurt people, you attack their party or their race. Stalin has hurt nobody. He has hurt nobody at all. Nobody can say he sing against anybody, he did it all for Trinidad all for the Caribbean man.”
Memories of sitting around a breakfast table with Stalin the great Mighty Sparrow (Slinger Franisco), and the late humorous calypsonian Lord Brigo (Samuel Abraham) and soca inventor Ras Shorty I (Garfield Blackman) brought an audible smile to Chalkdust’s lips yesterday.
“We, the Virgin Islands, we used to go and spend a whole week there back then. After we have breakfast in the morning at the hotel, I, Sparrow, Brigo, Ras Shorty I and Stalin would sit down there sometime till three in the evening. Is there all the memories does come back, asking each other why yuh sing that and what yuh did mean by this line. Those were wonderful times,” he said.
Calypso alive and well
Stalin openly rejected the notion about “calypso dying” and would vociferously refute any such claim made in his presence, Chalkdust said.
“He would say, we have so many singers now, over 500 calypsonians in Trinidad alone, how could calypso be dying?’”
Chalkdust recalled Stalin’s handling of criticism from educator Ramesh Deosaran over his 1979 release of “Caribbean Man” as a case study for young musicians on the islands.
“When he sang the ‘Caribbean Man’ Ramesh Deosaran say he is racist and sexist. Stalin eh answer him. Stalin say whether you is a man, woman, Indian or Chinese he sing for Caribbean people. Young artistes can all learn from Stalin’s approach of no hatred, no attacks on any person or race,” Chalkdust said.
Stalin’s technical approach to composition and delivery provides another potent case study for upcoming performers, Chalkdust added.
“The rhythm of the song and the art in the lyrics. Those should be the two main takeaways for students looking at Stalin’s work. Rhythm is very important to Stalin. When yuh look at his lyrics you can understand the wordplay and yet there is a rhythm you can feel. I hear some people singing too slow and others too fast. Stalin never made that mistake,” Chalkdust concluded.