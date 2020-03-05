‘Champagne’ at JAOTG 2020

The annual, most authentic jazz festival on the island, Jazz Artists on the Greens (JAOTG), takes place on March 28 at the WASA Sports Club Grounds, dubbed The Greens, at Farm Road, St Joseph. JAOTG 2020 features a collective of first-class singers and musicians, locally and from across the region.
Among the artistes performing at JAOTG is Charmaine Forde, who became an instant hit when she competed in the then-popular television talent series Scouting for Talent at the end of the 1970s. This experience led to Forde delving head first into a professional music career in 1980, achieving instant success.
Forde was compared to the likes of Nancy Wilson, Natalie Cole and Chaka Khan, being nicknamed “Champagne Charmaine” by her fans. Forde’s work with jazz guitarist Michael Boothman resulted in a cover of Bobby Caldwell’s 1978 single, “What You Won’t do for Love”, which was a local hit.
Forde also worked with Carl Jacobs, who co-wrote another successful single for her, “Waiting For Love”. She also did extensive work with Leston Paul. Then there were the specials on the original Trinidad and Tobago Television (TTT), including the hit “A Touch of Class”. Forde immigrated to Florida, USA, in the mid-1980s where she continued to perform and work in the broadcast arena.
Saxophonist Elan Trotman is coming in from Barbados where he is considered one of that island’s top musicians. He says he has been inspired by musicians such as Grover Washington Jr, Kirk Whalum and Najee, yet he displays his own fresh ideas and distinctive tone as a composer and a performer. The New England Urban Music Awards and Barbados Music Awards both named Trotman Jazz Artist of The Year on multiple occasions.
Founded by percussionists and jewelry designers Modupe Onilu and Baba Onilu, the band Dayo Bejide began as a trio with the late master drummer Jajah Oga Onilu’s Jewels of Nature, a father and sons trio in 2002. The band will also be at JAOTG.
The sound of Dayo Bejide comes closer to the optimal sound of Afro-Caribbean jazz and funk, with deep Trinidad and Tobago roots of kaiso and soca. The Onilu brothers have created a unique sound they have named “organic jazz” that celebrates and carries on the legacy of their father who was also an inventor and maker of musical instruments.
The show will also feature Tony Chasseur, with Michel Alibo and Ronald Tulle from Martinique, the UTT Jazz Ensemble Ju-Ne and The Caribbean Steelband Connextion Ensemble.