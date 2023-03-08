American biologist and writer Rachel Carson wrote, “In every outthrust headland, in every curving beach, in every grain of sand there is a story of the earth.”
The south coast of Trinidad has gone through many periods physically and culturally, exposing stories not otherwise found along other parts of the country. Marine erosion as well as present terrestrial gullying have accelerated to a point where our history is told in every stratum now exposed.
Curator of the Moruga Museum Eric Lewis and I did a short tour of part of the Cedros area, an erosion hotspot, on the invitation of historian and community activist Edward Marcelle. We timed the tide so that our exploration would be completed by the next rising. It was now low tide, but spring tide was in effect so we were monitoring that, too.
Marcelle has unearthed a sizeable array of artefacts and other items that originate from a span of many centuries. Because of earth movements, coastal erosion, fires, residential occupation, and lately gullying caused by excessive rainfall runoff, the coastline and environs have yielded much of its unsung past.
We walked along the southern side of Cedros Bay where our First Nation Peoples had occupied before recent settlers had come in. It was at Perseverance that Marcelle had found an axe head made from stone indigenous to Trinidad.
“It was roughly five years ago when fire had passed through the area. It being dry season, the fire had burnt away the vegetation and the earth was fully exposed. This stone was lying on top of the earth among others that represented parts of a house. This one was unique among them. Of course the houses were built long after and there is also a cemetery, the St John’s cemetery, there also.”
Marcelle had found a much larger axe head earlier at Galfa and had given it to the late historian, Angelo Bissessarsingh. It is now housed at the latter’s museum. Marcelle also found an old wine bottle from the 1930s to 1950s.
During our exploration, Lewis climbed the cliff-side and found flints that had been exposed as a result of the collapsing terrain. Intense gullying had occurred here as a result of past months of excessive rainfall.
Lewis explained that these flints would have been used for making arrowheads, as they were very good cutting and shaving tools.
“These show signs of grinding and pounding along the edges, and you can see the different marks made by chippings. The top of that hill would have been a good vantage point to look out while making their arrowheads.
Heading west along Cedros Bay we passed the old St John river where Marcelle gave us a brief rundown of the area since the days of the First Natives.
“Henry Murphy was the owner of the St John’s and Perseverance Estates around the late 1700s. Some of the estates in the area belonged to the English, and others to the French Creoles. This was after the Cedula of Population. Excavation is now taking place here because six acres of the St John Estate have been sold.”
Because of this excavation, the disturbed land is revealing the stories of the past.
We passed the remnants of a light pole that had been functional about ten metres above the high tide line when there was a road connecting Bonasse to Fullerton. It is now in the water.
Groves of poisonous manchineel vegetation protruded out onto the beach and we carefully avoided making contact with them. Some almond formed a barrier against coastal erosion. Remnants of the coconut stands of the estate still stood defiantly amid patches of roseau.
Marcelle reminded us that this was a thriving coconut estate but because of shortage of labour and disease, the coconut industry was abandoned.
Mayok Shapel laced itself among the vegetation.
Our team found pieces of bricks that had formed part of the foundation and posts of the houses. Pieces of bottles had come down onto the beach from the site of the estate houses atop the cliff. There was so much displacement and destruction of these old-time black bottles that it was difficult to identify whether they were of British or French origin from the bits and pieces found.
Back on the development site, Marcelle led us to several heaps of broken black bottles, but the excavator had done a thorough job of destruction. Lewis tried to piece together and identify a few parts that had escaped the path of the machinery.
Some broken bases still showed the unmistakable pontil mark, and a few necks showed that they were hand- and not machine-made. Lewis explained the characteristics of the black bottles.
“What we call black bottles are actually green. You can clarify this because they are translucent. These are old wine bottles from mid- to late 1800s, but because the area has been bulldozed we cannot say whether these are from this settlement area.
“Surveyors might have had an input, in that they would have drunk wine and discarded the bottles here. They are not in communal heaps like those we found at Canari, the hills at Marac, Lalaja and Guanapo, where we had done work in the past.”
The bulldozer has changed the natural features of this part of the Cedros coastline, in that a prominent hill that showed the upthrusted strata of the sandstone is now only a shadow of its former self.
The actual coastline is now a picture of retreating and collapsing cliff-sides as well as human reshaping, so portraying the passage of the centuries and the lifestyles of each settlement that left footprints as stories to be told.