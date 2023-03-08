According to worldwide statistics, one in ten women suffers from endometriosis. Local Aesthetician, tattooist and restaurant owner Yarra Fong is one of them.

A condition with symptoms that include painful periods, painful ovulation, pain during or after sexual intercourse, heavy bleeding, chronic pelvic pain, fatigue, and infertility, endometriosis is defined by the World Health Organisation as a disease that is characterised by the presence of tissue resembling endometrium (the lining of the uterus) outside the uterus.