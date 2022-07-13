If you have a fete, if you need people to start dancing and if they are not already otherwise booked, you should hire the A Team.

For the past nine years rising soca band the A Team have proven that reworked phrase from their namesake popular American TV action series true.

A Team have gone from “the A-who?” to “A-Class” in soca fans’ books in under a decade. It has been a remarkable testament of what can be achieved through the combination of raw talent, persistence and hard work.