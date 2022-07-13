Amid this year’s highest and lowest tidal variations along our coastline, leatherback marine turtles continue to beach and nest.
The present king tides where higher-than-usual high tides slam our shores and surge past the high-tide line do not hinder the new cycle of leatherback nesting.
Coastal communities have monitored the usual arrival of the leatherback to our beaches, which takes place from the month of February to climax at the end of May into June. Since the effects of climate change have become more aggressive, our leatherbacks are nesting later in the year, as late as August as was observed last year.
The king tides of the last few days brought in numbers of leatherbacks, as well as hawksbills, to the North Coast beaches of Petit and Gran Tacaribe. This being the start of the hawksbill nesting season, we saw the two species of marine turtles sharing these beaches. The hawksbill was the faster of the two, almost running furtively up the beach and into the fringing vegetation.
At sunrise, the larger parallel prints of the leatherback criss-crossed those of the smaller swerving tail marks of the hawksbills throughout the length of these beaches. The hawksbills were long gone with the dawn, but one or two leatherbacks still lingered—late nesters in every sense of the word.
They were focused on the business of procreating their species and were unaffected by the strong surges of water up the beach that they had instinctively managed to avoid in creating their nest.
I cannot say the same for those of us who came on the boat. Caught in the middle of strong winds, high waves and a rainstorm, we had to disembark our boat between a stack that still formed a link with a headland where reasonably sheltered waters offered some safety.
I observed other captains ride the large waves onto the beach. A risky procedure, but these were seasoned seamen and all was well. Our Captain Seadog was the most experienced, and we trusted his judgment and expertise.
These kinds of marine condtions give us a sense of what these turtles face when they come ashore. Those we witnessed coming ashore had ample space above the king tidal surge because these are wide beaches that have offered safe incubation over the years despite challenging marine conditions.
Our remote North Coast beaches, inclusive of Petit and Gran Tacaribe, Madamas, L’Anse Murphy and Paria, are known to host thousands of marine turtles per year. Hikers and campers favour these beaches because of the natural ambience away from the disturbances of motor roads and electricity.
The hatching of our marine turtles is another attraction on these beaches. Each morning, the tiny prints of leatherback hatchlings splayed the beach from several nests, each the source of trails spreading out in several directions towards the sea. This was the usual time for these babies to catch the waves that would help to backwash them into the deep.
This time, they did not have to travel very far because the king tide had come farther up the beach.
What proved to be a source of comfort to us was the noticeable absence of broken shells and beheaded babies that litter other beaches where predators create havoc with each hatching occurrence. From nest to water, trails showed an undisturbed journey and successful survival rate.
The late nesting of our leatherbacks will see the hatching of babies yet later in the year. This will coincide with the emergence of hatchlings of the hawksbill, an overlapping scenario that will no doubt become a part of the norm according to the dictates of the changing seasons.