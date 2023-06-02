Charlene’s ferry food fare

COOKING has always come naturally for Charlene Duncan—her grandmother made sure of that—but being on boats for any length of time...well, that’s another story. So when she was offered a job as a stewardess on the inter-island ferry in 2005—a job which entailed early mornings, hard work and unpredictable seas, she had to grow into her sea legs—and fast. Sixteen years later, Duncan, who climbed the ranks and is now a galley master or head cook, credits her job for helping her change her life’s course for the better.
She has also been inspired to pay it forward; as a member of the Kaiteur Women’s Foundation, she helps vulnerable women and children get their feet back on solid ground.
Duncan has had her fair share of ups and downs in life. She was raised by her grandparents and had an unconventional but happy childhood. At their home on Pashley Street off the Old St Joseph Road, Laventille, she was taught responsibility; by the age of nine she was already giving her grandmother insulin shots and knew her way around the kitchen.
Grandparents had great influence
“I lacked nothing, my grandparents were loving and firm. Most of the things that were instilled in me came from my grandmother,” she says.
By the time Duncan was 16, her grandparents, who had been like a safe harbour for her, died. Without them she felt rudderless. She became a mother at a young age and earned a living working at various places, including the Trinidad Country Club. When she couldn’t find work as a cook, she tried her hand at security work. A friend suggested that she could put her culinary skills to use offshore and make some money. She took three courses, including an essential seafarers course, before sending in her application to the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union in 2003. She waited and waited for a call, but nothing. In the meantime Duncan worked hard yet struggled to make ends meet.
Two years later while on her way home from work she began begging God to open a door for her. The very next day, she was thrown a lifesaver when she got a call, offering her a job on the fast ferry. She had to hit the ground running, she needed to get her seafarers book, which is similar to a passport—but for sea travellers. The opportunity seemed like an answer to her prayers but she was in uncharted waters; finding transportation to get to the port early in the morning was a challenge, and being away from her husband and daughters for days at a time when she was based in Tobago was tough. But Duncan was determined to give it a chance and things eventually worked themselves out. However, there were some challenges she had no control over.
For starters, she had to learn to cook everything—from callaloo, rice and coo-coo in ovens, rather than on stovetop which she now has down to a science. When the seas are rough, Duncan can’t handle hot and heavy objects so the hardest parts of their job must get done before the vessel begins its voyage through the Bocas.
Job is sometimes
challenging
“One of the major challenges that comes with the job is sailing in bad weather, she says.
On one particular trip to Tobago, which Duncan describes as the worst experience she’s ever had, the seas were especially rough and everything was sliding off shelves. She recalls the bow of the ferry pitching upwards with the force of the large waves and the screams of terrified children as the ferry navigated large swells in every direction.
“I’m never 100 per cent ready for rough seas but my main focus is on keeping everyone in my designated area safe—that keeps my attention on others instead of on myself and my feelings,” she says.
Just like the ferry ride from Trinidad to Tobago, life is rocky at times, says Duncan; however, jumping overboard is not an option. Through the Kaiteur Women’s Foundation, which lends a helping hand to single parents, Duncan reminds the women and children she comes in contact with that they can make it through rough times if they look beyond the turbulent seas of life and stay focused.
“A sailing could start off so nicely and at any given time the weather could change and everything gets wild; that is exactly how life goes. Life has its ups and downs but you have to keep focused because when you lose your focus you lose your balance,” she says. “I always tell my girls to FLY (first love yourself)—no matter what happens in your life. Never sit and say ‘I can’t’, always press forward and stay focused.”