Charlie Boys Again

“We are the champions!”
Charlie Boys Tassa Group leader Hemant Nanan shared those words with great pride during an interview with Kitcharee last Thursday.
The Clarke Road, Penal, troupe stopped all comers during the successful defence of their National Tassarama title last Saturday, at the Fun Splash Water Park, M2 Ring Road, Debe.
Though sweet, the victory didn’t come easy, Nanan said. His band, which also includes his brother, Neil Nanan, Rajendra Ramlogan, Deolal Baboolal, Ivan Sahatie and Vedraj Samroo, worked overtime to tighten their sound in the weeks leading up to competition.
“Being the champions didn’t come easy. It took a lot of preparation, planning, practice and sacrifices to put us where we have arrived. It is the journey we endured, with the hope of one day achieving the highest rank of success. We have entered many competitions, but the National Tassarama is the one with the most prestige,” Nanan beamed.
Staged by the Tassa Association of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT), Tassarama is to the tassa drum what Panorama is to the pan. It is every tassa player’s dream to lift the coveted title.
Charlie Boys first tasted victory at the 2021 virtual staging of the competition, winning by a record 186 points. Nanan said that margin of victory alerted his players to the significant advantage of their reputed rhythmic chemistry.
“That really gave us the boost to maintain our performances and keep improving our skills with innovation. Coming to this year’s competition, we did the same type of preparing and planning. We knew we had to maintain our style of drumming and even did some more work to enhance our performance. To win this competition back to back is an overwhelming feeling. We are indeed grateful knowing the kind of efforts we put in, truly paid off,” Nanan said.
A family tradition
The Nanan brothers first struck a tassa drum in their Penal family home way before their tenth birthdays. Watching older family members play in the family band brewed a deep fascination in the drum, Nanan recalled.
“My brother and I were both fascinated by the sounds of the drums and had the desire of learning.
“Coming from a family of talented musicians, we already had the exposure to the sound of music,” he explained.
Charlie Boys was formed while the Nanans were still in primary school, a year after learning the instrument. But the band was put on hiatus when the boys were encouraged to focus instead on their studies.
“That didn’t stop my brother and I, as we joined other bands and kept learning the various hands/beats and all there was to know about tassa. As the years passed, we still had the desire to promote our roots. Having placed with these other bands at various competitions, we decided it was time to continue our original name,” he said.
Nanan and his brother called on some original band members and added few new hands to make it all happen.
“Our desire was to show what we can do with our talents by pushing our limits by entering competitions. Our aim was to be as clean and unique as possible in our drumming. Having all the experience we have gained over the years, we knew the dos and don’ts on stages,” he recalled.
Much more than slapping goat skin
Tassa playing is an intricate art that goes beyond carrying a beat, Nanan said. Bands rehearse for hours to perfect different hands or beats, and to nail smooth taals—transitions into other rhythms.
“Each hand played normally carries a meaning or purpose behind it, hence we find ourselves moving to the beats. Popular hands such as nagara and dingolay always bring a festive feeling and encourages body movement to the beat.
“What makes the band come together is playing in unity and also ensuring proper timing is done. Taals add to the listening pleasure of the hands and this adds to the main rhythm.”
Becoming a master tassa player takes years of dedication to one’s drum, Nanan said.
“It takes true skill and years of learning to master the art form. Practice is the key and learning from the generations will keep this tradition going from strength to strength,” he noted.
Nanan praised TATT’s decision to move the Tassarama competition from Independence time to Carnival, saying the new spot on the calendar will generate renewed interest in the drum.
“Shifting this event to the Carnival period will definitely spark an impact with the festivities.
The tassa is already used at Carnival events, and even bands use it as part of the main Carnival parades. Having the competition amongst the usual Carnival events will add an additional interest,” he reckoned.
The move, however, also means Charlie Boys’ reign would be a short six months this time around as they will have to defend the title in February.
“The Charlie Boys team is ready. We plan to take our drumming as far as we can, not only at a competition level but on different stages. Whether we decide to compete or not, or whether we win/lose or draw, Charlie Boys will continue its work by promoting this culture.”