Charlie Boys Again

“I put my soul into every stroke, each piece is uniquely an extension of who I am.”

The depth of those words from artist/poet Amanda Lyons tugged at the heartstrings, from a dimly lit phone screen, on Friday morning.

Lyons shouldn’t be here. Diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer, in the American summer of 2021, doctors gave the half-Trinidadian/half-Irish creative just over a year to live.