THERE are several local companies that have gone global such as SM Jaleel and Company Ltd, Sacha Cosmetics and Ramps Logistics Ltd, just to name a few. But their stories of resilience and success amidst seemingly insurmountable odds have been mostly untold—until now.
In his book Beyond Indentureship, Indo-Trinidadian Entrepreneurs, business consultant Hemraj Ramdath identifies 33 Indo-Trinidadian companies which started with almost nothing yet went on to achieve tremendous successes.
Beyond Indentureship is the first of its kind, no other book has taken such a deep dive into the makings of some of the most successful Indo-Trinidadian businesses, said Ramdath. In the pages of his book, the first-time author reveals how the founder of Solo Beverages Ltd felt compelled to change his name from Sarjad Muckmadeen to Joseph Charles when his numerous letters to various soft drink manufacturers in England did not yield a single reply.
Ramdath also shares the story of businessman Fen Mohammed who had to quit school at an early age because he urgently needed to find full-time work to earn an income. Both men went on to create lasting legacies.
“The book is a celebration of entrepreneurship,” said Ramdath. “The idea is to demonstrate that there are no limitations to what you can achieve once you decide what you want to do with your life.”
His book reads like a checklist on entrepreneurship and covers every aspect of business; the growth and development of an organisation, overcoming challenges, and governance—how family-owned companies are preparing for the future of their organisation by human resources development and succession planning as well as market intelligence and strategic thinking.
Ramdath has always been excited by entrepreneurship. A few years ago, he reflected on the fact that while the backstories behind international companies such as Amazon, Apple and Google are well publicised, there was little information available on local, successful homegrown companies. He wanted to change that.
“These people have achieved so much with so little and have made it to where they are today—especially Indians who came to this country with nothing except a ‘jahaji bandal’. They came as labourers, today their descendants are the largest employers of labour,” he said.
Ramdath’s book includes a section on women entrepreneurs such as Radhica Saith who started the first local halfway house for battered women and used her status for the betterment of society and business mogul Helen Bhagwansingh who was named Woman of the Millennium by the Energy Chamber of T&T and was the first woman to be inducted into Trinidad and Tobago’s Chamber of Industry and Commerce Business Hall of Fame.
During his research, Ramdath found ten to 12 companies that are more than 100 years old that are still in existence and are currently being managed by family members.
“These companies were built to last. Rahamut Enterprises Ltd started in 1888 and is most probably the oldest company to exist in the Caribbean region. These are companies we can learn from; what have they been doing right that others can follow? And why did other companies that once changed the landscape, fail? In each case study in my book, I look at how the business developed, where they got funding, how they overcame their challenges, how they are ensuring that the business continues to be sustainable and how they are giving back to their communities and society,” he said.
Worked in 40 countries
Ramdath is a story of success himself. Beyond Indentureship is dedicated to his grandparents. His grandfather was born on the SS Avon in 1904, on the 20th day of the ship’s voyage from Calcutta to Trinidad. His grandmother, who had a heavy influence on Ramdath’s life, looked after ten children. On Thursday nights she would go to the Central Market in Port of Spain and buy market goods which she then sold in Marabella, Penal, Fyzabad and Siparia over the weekend. Ramdath accompanied her; he picked up managerial skills and learned to be a salesman.
His grandmother could not read or write English yet she managed her own business and funded her children’s education. They in turn went on to pursue their own careers.
For his part, Ramdath became a sought-after business consultant and worked in 40 countries.
Eager to finally bring the stories of successful Indo-Trinidadian entrepreneurs to light, Ramdath started working on Beyond Indentureship in 2021 and finished in 2022. He collaborated with a professional team of academics including Prof Emeritus Brinsley Samaroo, Prof Emerita Patricia Mohammed and Dr Bhoe Tewarie.
“I hope that this book will help people chart their lives as entrepreneurs and that they will see the mistakes, errors and challenges others faced and how they overcame them. The book will also help them see how resilience, innovation, thriftiness and dedication to one’s business has helped some entrepreneurs to circumvent some impediments that came in their way,” said Ramdath.
The entrepreneurs highlighted in his book prove that nothing is impossible, said Ramdath. Each of the 33 case studies presented in Beyond Indentureship bears testimony to the companies and individuals who have not only transformed their lives but the entire socio-economic fabric of the country, he added.
“These stories need to be told,” said Ramdath, who spends his time between Trinidad, Toronto and Miami.
Beyond Indentureship, Indo-Trinidadian Entrepreneurs is available at all RIK Bookstores, Charran’s Bookstores, The Little Store and Paper Based Bookshop at the Normandie. From now until the end of May, it will also be available at the Divali Nagar in Chaguanas.