Charu Lochan Dass opens new atelier

Last Thursday night, designer Charu Lochan Dass finally got her wish of a new atelier, following three years of working from home.
Located at Damian Street, Woodbrook, the CLD fashion house will also be the base for Miss World Trinidad and Tobago, of which Lochan Dass and her husband Navin Boodhai are franchise holders.
“It’s been months since Charu has been saying, not just to me but everybody, ‘guys, I need a space. I can’t do this anymore, it’s frustrating’,” Boodhai said to a small gathering that included current Miss World Trinidad and Tobago Ache Abrahams, former delegates and dedicated CLD label shoppers.
The atelier, which was a year in the making, also features garment and fitting rooms.
It was hard to miss Lochan Dass’ tribute to her mother Satya. The Satya room in the atelier features Indian trims and fabrics.
Satya left India and travelled to Trinidad in 1987 and was a single mother before marrying Radhay Lochan Dass of Williamsville.
Charu said the timing of the launch was also to celebrate her mother in time for Mother’s Day. Black and white photos of the matriarch also enhanced the decor. Both Satya and Radhay were present at the launch.
Charu also paid tribute to her team and said she was happy to be back sharing a space with them.
“I am most creative when I have my team with me. And I want to say a huge thank you to all of them. Without you all we wouldn’t be here tonight.”
In the near future, Charu said shoppers can look forward to her hosting designer-dinners with Veuve Clicquot.
When the official part of the launch came to an end, attendees shared drinks, cutters and lively conversation in the boutique’s car park, before heading inside the boutique to shop.