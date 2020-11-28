Thanks to the Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit, there has been an explosion of interest in the game of chess. The Queen’s Gambit tells the story of a chess prodigy’s quest to become the world’s greatest chess player. It’s the streaming service’s most watched scripted series and it’s also trending among Netflix subscribers in T&T.
President of the Trinidad and Tobago Chess Association Sonja Johnson has seen a resurgence of interest in the sport since the debut of The Queen’s Gambit in October. Johnson has been at the helm of the TTCA for more than five years and she also works with the International Chess Federation. Like most chess players around the world, Johnson and her children are thoroughly engrossed in The Queen’s Gambit.
“The series covers the full spectrum of the sport, it’s exciting and dramatic,” says Johnson. “Garry Kasparov (former World Chess champion) worked on the series so the games and the tactics that you see are as authentic as they can get. The international chess community couldn’t ask for better support for the sport.”
Positive side effects
Johnson’s introduction to chess happened around the same time her son Joshua started to play the sport at Maria Regina Grade School when he was just eight years old. Johnson first became convinced of the value of chess when she observed that boys who could not sit still during class hours remained rooted in their chairs for two hours - uninterrupted - while they played chess.
Chess has been credited for boosting planning skills, improving memory, focus and perspective.
“Every move is a decision, and every decision has a consequence. And the player has to stick with it, once the player hits the button on the clock, they can’t take it back. Chess helps players recalibrate their strategy, therefore it helps build skill sets in children and teaches them to adapt and be flexible. It also teaches them to think ahead because players are already thinking ahead before they make a single move. Each player goes through that process every time they play. If that is the case, imagine how that kind of thinking process can help youths in their everyday lives,” she says.
Johnson’s children are playing chess at the highest levels. Her son Joshua is a Fide master and is among the top ten ranked chess players in T&T. Her daughter Gabriella is T&T’s first Woman International Master - just one rank away from Grandmaster, and she is also the highest ranked chess player in the country.
“Chess is not a small thing,” says Johnson (S) whose enthusiasm for the sport is infectious. “Chess was the reason my daughter got the chance to travel to Russia and Norway for tournaments.”
Johnson (G) was only nine years old when she made it on the women’s team to represent T&T in Russia. Today, she is a student at the University of Toronto.
Room for growth
Chess however remains underestimated in T&T, it’s not a go-to sport like athletics, football and cricket. Johnson wants to change that. The TTCA is an association of 15 clubs with close to 1,000 members. There are chess clubs in schools and Johnson is hoping to collaborate with the TTPS Youth Clubs with the goal of getting chess into communities. There is much room for growth as there is growing interest in chess in all corners of the country even as far as Moruga (where there is a chess club) and Princes Town.
Part of Johnson’s job involves dismantling misconceptions around the sport.
“People think that you have to be smart or bright to play chess. But anyone can play chess. You can see men absorbed in a game of chess on the Brian Lara Promenade,” Johnson points out. “It’s also not an expensive game; a chess board costs about $100 and besides that there are resources online. The most it will cost someone is time and commitment. And it’s not a game reserved for the elites, there are tournaments where children as young as seven are playing persons in their 70s. Age does not matter, as long as you are eligible, you can play.”
It is Johnson’s hope that the current surge of interest in chess will translate to more females. The sport remains a field dominated by men. Around the world and here in T&T, male players outnumber females by far. Many females get involved in chess at the primary school level but their interest wanes or drops entirely once they enter secondary school. But with the work being done by the TTCA to raise awareness and with a little nudge from The Queen’s Gambit, perhaps more females will decide to come on board (pun intended).
“We lack female chess mentors here and as is clearly shown in The Queen’s Gambit, chess is a man’s world,” says Johnson. “So in order to keep the interest of females, we need to sit down and discuss how we can create an environment to make chess more attractive to females.”