Chelsea Andell, triple threat

Chelsea Andell’s audacious energy is captured in her music video for her debut rap single, “King Kong Dance”, produced by Marc E Williams, executive producer and president of Indasoul Entertainment, out of Hollywood, California. Known as Sauce the Rapper, the triple threat who began her career in dance is now poised for a meteoric rise as a recording artist, actress, performing artist, and songwriter.
The 21-year-old from Chaguanas, is now based in New York and has already racked up a plethora of accomplishments and recognition for herself in film, dance, and music. Andell studied at the New York Film Academy; she choreographed, danced, and sang on a dance tour to Hollywood, California. She won the Best Dancer Award at Hollywood’s Next Star, choreographed over 20 dance pieces and has five original singles, “King Kong”, “People”, “Evolve”, “Let Your Light Shine” and “Don’t Want Cha Man”.
How does the multi-talented creative find time to do it all? She told the Kitcharee, “I find creativity in every sound that I hear, sight that I see, people and places.” Andell began dancing at the age of two, writing music at the age of six, playing piano at the age of 12, and doing drama in high school, but went on to study acting for film professionally after high school at the age of 18.
She said, “My career as a creative is fulfilling because it’s something I enjoy doing 100 per cent. I use the performing arts as an outlet for fun and even to express emotions. If there is one thing in the world I do not second guess, it is knowing that my purpose is rooted in the creative/entertainment industry. I am a dance choreographer, performer, and teacher. I am a rapper and a songwriter with original music streaming on all platforms under the alias Sauce the Rapper. I am also a freelance actress,” Andell said.
The past pupil at Providence Girls’ Catholic School grew up dancing with her mother, Candice Clarke, founder of the Candice Clarke Academy of Dance (CCAD), where she received most of her training. It was this platform that served as the springboard for Andell to develop into the confident performer she is today.
“As my mom is a dance teacher and choreographer, I was always surrounded by dance. My love for music came as a way to express my inner thoughts because lyrics were always in my head, so I would write them down in a journal. I think the passion came from also being inspired by seeing other people in the creative/entertainment industry work hard and unapologetically do what they love.
For Andell, rap/hip hop was always a way for her to share her thoughts or to tell a compelling story. “I prefer to sing rap music because it comes very naturally to me. In basic conversations, I’d rhyme, I sometimes explain things in metaphors, and my body automatically goes to freestyling in rap when I hear any type of melody or beat. I always loved reading and writing poetry and the beauty of telling a story. Rap was always a way that I explained what I wanted to say or told it in a story for someone to visualise what I am saying when they hear me sing,” she said.
Next month, Andell will release a remix of “Let Your Light Shine”, produced by Alex “Mr International” Stefano out of New York. She will also release a new single, which is the cover for a television show directed by Corey D Richardson, in which she will also play the lead actress. The single and movie will also be released next month.
“I can’t release the name of the single and movie just yet, but both songs are motivational and inspirational. ‘Let Your Light Shine’, the remix, is about remembering that all your great qualities come from inside of you and to not let anyone ever demotivate you, because the truer you are to yourself, the more genuine people will surround you,” Andell said.
Andell hopes rap artists from Trinidad will get as much recognition as their soca counterparts. “There are opportunities for young creatives like myself in Trinidad, but very limited. Most soca artists are praised, but for other genres, for example, rap, there is not much recognition or support. My music has been played on the local radio stations i95.5, RED 96.7, and Wack Radio, but it hasn’t been streamed consistently. Trinidad is more known for soca, so most radio stations push that genre of music over rap music, and when they do play rap music, they rarely give the opportunity for local artists to be played,” she said.
She added, “As much as Nicki Minaj is from Trinidad and Tobago, the accomplishments and recognition did not come to her within the Caribbean but outside of it. I think there are many more opportunities for young creatives outside of Trinidad when it comes to the performing arts. One great way for young creatives to show their talent on a professional level is through competitions and platforms like the World Championships of the Performing Arts (WCOPA). Trinidad and Tobago is one of the countries that has been competing in the WCOPA, and I think it’s a good investment for those who would showcase their skills internationally, win medals and meet with industry professionals.
Andell competed in the WCOPA in July, winning 20 medals and also winning one of the highest overall awards with her dance group, in which she performed as the lead dancer. She was also awarded a professional medal for rapping and was selected to perform a rap at the WCOPA red carpet pre-show event.
Andell’s music is available for streaming on all major music platforms, including Apple, iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, and YouTube. She is confident of her meteoric rise, and according to the recording artist, when it comes to her future... “more music, more opportunities, but ultimately more greatness and evolution,” she said.
About Chelsea Andell (Sauce the Rapper)
CHELSEA is a member of the International Dance Council. She performed with Mayor Eric Adams of New York City and has been part of multiple short films, TV series, feature films, and music videos. She competed in Esports Gaming’s “Thanks Gaming”, “Toast with the Most”, and “Holiday Smash”, and performed on a dance tour to Canada, Jamaica, New York, and London.
She has completed local school tours at St Ursula Girls’ Anglican School, Nelson Street Boys’ RC, St Stephens College, and Marabella South Secondary to promote “King Kong Dance” and was a featured performer at Roots Foundation TT and wrote and performed the theme song for Providence Girls’ Catholic School’s first school concert, “Let Your Light Shine”, and the same for their second concert with the song “Evolve”.