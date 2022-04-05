Chief: Apologise and give First Peoples national holiday

I join the rest of the nation in congratulating the Spiritual Shouter Baptist religious body on its resilience and tenacity in practising and preserving its religious beliefs in spite of great challenges and adversity.
In Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s address at an event to celebrate the Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day public holiday, he mentioned that the Shouter Baptist Cathedral was 90 per cent complete, and that Government had contributed a grant of $10 million. He also said that an additional ten acres of land was made available to them to be consecrated as a memorial garden.
This is a very noteworthy achievement, and evidence of tangible support. It augurs well for our nation that its leadership is striving to address the needs of all levels of the population, in the spirit of “leaving none behind”.
I was particularly touched by the reference to the Caricom call for reparations for African enslavement, in the context of the indignities suffered by the Shouter Baptists in practising their religion, which has its origins in Africa. This serves as a “wake-up” call to the Reparations Committee in Trinidad and Tobago, which has been lying dormant for several years.
Unequal, discriminatory
treatment
Against this background, I would like to draw the nation’s attention to some critical issues affecting the First Peoples, who are the first population group mentioned in the call for reparations.
The first is that on the issue of reparations, the First Peoples—whose ancestors were the first to be enslaved—have become invisible. Little or no mention is made of the fact that the Caricom call for reparations is twofold: for native genocide and African enslavement. It goes on to state at Item 3 of the ten-point plan that:
“The governments of Europe committed genocide upon the native Caribbean population. Military commanders were given official instructions by their governments to eliminate these communities and to remove those who survived from the region, genocide and land appropriation went hand in hand. A community of over three million in the year 1700 has been reduced to less than 30,000 in the year 2000. Survivors remain traumatised, landless, and are the most marginalised social group within the region”.
The constant erasure of the presence of descendants of the First Peoples has reached the point of placing us as a mere afterthought.
According to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, states are expected to address the unique needs of the people who inhabited the land before colonisation by Europe. Today, our native indigenous peoples are bordering on extinction because of the unequal and discriminatory treatment meted out to the descendants.
Give us a national holiday
Our second issue is around the granting of national holidays. In 2017, government approved a “one-off national holiday” to the First Peoples. At that time, it was happily accepted as a means of bringing national attention to our presence, our contribution to national development and our current needs. Over the five-year period, we have witnessed a “rollback” of concern. For example, funds are allocated in the Public Sector Investment Programme (PSIP) for the Heritage Village, and not released because of different institutional conditions, the last of which was the call for a feasibility study. This is a clear demonstration of the lack of recognition of the First Peoples of this country since this village is in the making since 1990.
Against this background, we issue a call for a national holiday, as is the case for other ethnicities, as it seems to be the only way to gain national recognition. If the major institutions of this country do not recognise our First Peoples, then all our efforts would be in vain.
As an advocate for reparations for African enslavement and native genocide, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago has an opportunity to begin to right the wrongs committed against the First Peoples of Trinidad, and place itself on the right side of history.
Here we state our third issue. Our country would do well to take a leaf out of US President Joe Biden’s book. He has placed himself on the right side of history by saying, “For generations, federal policies systematically sought to assimilate and displace Native peoples and eradicate native cultures. Today, we recognise indigenous peoples’ resilience and strength, as well as the immeasurable positive impact that they have made on every aspect of American society.
“Today, we also acknowledge the painful history of wrongs and atrocities that many European explorers inflicted on tribal nations and indigenous communities. It is a measure of our greatness as a nation that we do not seek to bury these shameful episodes of our past —that we face them honestly, we bring them to light, and we do all that we can to address them”.
Historic moment
Newspaper reports as recently as April 1 state that, “Drums pounded through the frescoed halls of the Apostolic Palace yesterday (March, 31), and out into St Peter’s Square as Pope Francis welcomed a First Nations delegation seeking an apology for the Catholic Church’s role in running Canada’s notorious residential schools.”
Following discussions, Grand Chief Mandy Gull-Masty said, “I feel the Pope and the Church have expressed a sentiment of working towards reconciliation.”
This is a historic moment and our indigenous community stands in solidarity with the First Nations in their effort. The cause of their concern is a reflection of the abuses to the indigenous people worldwide under the Doctrine of Discovery, which stated that, “Any land that was not inhabited by Christians was available to be ‘discovered, claimed and exploited’.”
Dominican Friar Bartolome de las Casas outlined some of the more extreme brutalities of the early years of Spanish colonisation in the Caribbean, which included stealing Amerindians’ food and land, killing the men, enslaving and raping the women, and various tortures.
Reparations must also begin with the Church. Under Catholic missions, the First Peoples became enslaved and landless. An apology to the First Nations of the Caribbean is also due.
Here in Trinidad, the First Peoples have been ignored by the Church although delegations approached the Archbishop and the Nuncio (the Pope’s representative) on various occasions. If the Catholic Commission for Social Justice is serious about its work, it must begin to focus on the First Peoples who, in spite of the painful history, have remained attached through the Festival of Santa Rosa and living on lands still controlled by the Church.
As suggested by President Biden, it is therefore incumbent on governments to begin the reparation themselves. Governments who inherited the governance of the former colonies, while they did not commit the atrocities, have a responsibility to recognise the First Peoples by doing meaningful acts of reparation, for example, the national holiday, a monument to the First Peoples at the Red House site, and resources to rebuild the Traditional First Peoples Village.
Yes, dispossession has been so complete that out of the surviving skills of a scattered people, it is necessary to reconstruct the First Peoples’ way of life. Following this, representation can be made to European leaders who will see how our country is prepared to give respect, recognition and honour to its First Peoples.
I conclude with a profound statement by a well-respected scholar of Trinidad and Tobago, Prof Brinsley Samaroo, who said, “The root of Caribbean civilisation lies in the physical and spiritual preparations laid down by those who were the first explorers of the environment. This we must never forget.”
—Ricardo Bharath Hernandez is Chief, Santa Rosa First Peoples Community.