Children with special needs struggling

PEOPLE are finding it difficult to cope with the pandemic, far more so for parents of children with special needs, says Kelvin Thomas. The husband, father and graphic artist ought to know.
Thomas and his wife Patricia are the parents of 12-year-old Kinaya-Joy who was diagnosed with Down syndrome and autism. Kinaya-Joy is non-verbal and also in remission from leukaemia.
Due to the cancer treatment she received, Kinaya-Joy’s oesophagus has been reduced to three millimetres which means that she can choke on something as small as a rice grain, therefore her parents must purée all her meals.
Then Covid-19 changed life as they knew it.
Kinaya-Joy’s school was closed and because of her limited attention span she has not been able to attend virtual classes. Her therapy sessions also came to a halt. Additionally Thomas’ business was greatly impacted by the pandemic. As a result his family has had to learn to live with less. Kinaya-Joy doesn’t understand the changes that are unfolding around her. Because of her autism she needs constant distractions. Among her coping mechanisms are nursery rhymes which she listens to from the minute she wakes up until it is time to go to bed.
The drastic change in circumstances required Thomas and his wife to make serious adjustments. Kinaya-Joy’s schooling and therapy fell on their shoulders. At first it was very overwhelming. However, Thomas knew they couldn’t blame the pandemic or use it as an excuse not to continue their daughter’s development and therapy which she requires. During the years she battled cancer, Kinaya-Joy’s therapy was disrupted which resulted in a substantial delay in her development.
“We couldn’t allow the pandemic to lead to another scenario like that where there is no growth, no development,” says Thomas. “She’s getting older and the wish her mother and I have for her is that she can take care of herself. She couldn’t do things like open doors and flush toilets.”
Initially, both Thomas and his wife felt stuck, they struggled to find the energy and the way forward. Put simply, they didn’t know what to do. So they decided to seek help. They got advice from a church elder, then came into contact with a psychologist who happens to have a child with special needs. Those sessions along with prayer, says Thomas, gave them the motivation and momentum to address the situation head-on. They also went to Kinaya-Joy’s developmental therapist who gave them exercises to do with her at home.
“That opened up a lot for us. I have to applaud my wife because I saw her become energised. She started to engage with Kinaya and teach her and the end result was fantastic. Now Kinaya is opening doors, she’s developing skills that we wanted to see in her. She’s flushing the toilet for herself and is learning to sit down properly to eat her food,” says Thomas.
Life in lockdown
A life of lockdown is the life of many families of children with special needs who are literally at home all the time, says special needs advocate Saira La Foucade. She speaks from experience, La Foucade’s 13-year-old son Matheaus was diagnosed as being severe to very severe on the autism spectrum. La Foucade adds that parents of children with disabilities have observed that the pandemic has stalled their child’s developmental progress. Highly functioning special needs children who were going to school and had social lives prior to the pandemic are having a hard time adjusting to the current circumstances. Not being able to go for speech therapy, occupational and developmental therapy means that some children are actually going backwards.
“We are seeing that a number of our children are regressing physically, mentally and emotionally because of not being able to access whatever therapy they had before,” she says.
Matheaus is not able to go to his swimming classes, nor can La Foucade take him for walks. But he goes to a special needs teacher who lives close by and that seems to be meeting his needs right now.
Some parents such as Candace Francis have to manage a child with disabilities full time. Her 14-year-old son Keevan has cerebral palsy, a seizure disorder and is also developmentally delayed. Daycare centres have been closed since last March which means that Keevan is home every day.
As a primary school teacher, Francis works at home so she must juggle her teaching duties while taking care of her son who is 100 per cent dependent upon her. It is both tedious and time consuming, she admits. Keevan’s visits to the clinic are done over the phone and Francis also has to double as her son’s therapist. She focuses on the positives rather than the negatives so that she doesn’t become overwhelmed by her circumstances.
On the bright side, Francis is seeing some improvement in her son since she has been working from home over the past year.
“He’s happier because mummy is around,” says Francis with a laugh. “Since I have to depend on his facial expressions and body language to understand what he wants I’m seeing a difference in him. He’s eating better and the seizures have reduced considerably. Apart from that I don’t have to be on the road facing the traffic and fighting for parking spots.”
Francis suggests that there should be a facility specifically for children with special needs where parents who are not gainfully employed can receive training and even a stipend to take care of them.
Thomas (mentioned earlier) encourages parents and caregivers of children with special needs to establish good routines and take care of themselves physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. Continue to work with your child’s therapist who can aid and empower you and don’t attempt to do everything on your own, he advises.
“Reach out to a close friend or family member,” adds Thomas.
La Foucade hopes more people will recognise that what they don’t want for themselves- lockdown, confinement, isolation, stares and persons pointing at them- is what special needs children and their families have to live with day to day. Parents of kids with disabilities are doing their best under extremely difficult, overwhelming circumstances, says La Foucade, who is calling for more empathy, understanding and acceptance on the part of the public.