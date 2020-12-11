nat

National Security Minister Stuart Young, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Trinidad and Tobago His Excellency Fang Qiu; and Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of National Security Gary Joseph at a handover ceremony of personal protective equipment (PPE) at the Ministry of National Security’s Head Office on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain

National Security Minister Stuart Young on Friday accepted a quantity of personal protective equipment (PPE) from recently-appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Trinidad and Tobago Fang Qiu.

During the brief handover ceremony at the Ministry of National Security’s Head Office on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, Young welcomed Qiu to Trinidad and Tobago.

He expressed his gratitude to the Ambassador for the provision of the equipment, stating that the items will assist in Government’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in this country, according to a statement issued from the Ministry.

China is the origin of the Covid pandemic.

Both the Minister and the Ambassador noted that the handover of items was an example of the existing longstanding bilateral relationship and historical cooperation between Trinidad and Tobago and the People’s Republic of China.

The PPE includes portable ventilators, patient monitors, medical face masks, protective coveralls, and medical goggles for use by the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, in the execution of their duties.

Also in attendance were Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of National Security Gary Joseph; Chief of Defence Staff Air Commodore Darryl Daniel; and Deputy Director of the International Affairs Unit, Ministry of National Security Richard Lynch.

