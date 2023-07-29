Choppi releases Saga Boy with listening party

The who’s who of the local entertainment scene, lovers of music and fans of Hey Choppi (Sean Padmore) packed out 145 Tragarete Road for his Saga Boy album listening party.
The 12-track album, which carries a parental advisory sticker, features the Arima-born writer, music engineer and video director on several collabs including “Gud Gud” with Machel Montano, “Who we are” with Voice (Aaron St Louis) and ”La La La” with Nailah Blackman.
The album, which was released through Machel Montano’s Monk Distribution, is a measured concoction of soca and R&B, but you can also taste some dancehall and afrobeats in the brew too.
In 2018, Hey Choppi stepped out as a solo artiste, after years in Nebulla 368, under his own Alienation Muzik production label, working alongside producers 1st Klase and Precision Productions. His first single “Anchor”, sampled Machel Montano’s “Fast Wine”. He released “Captain” aka “Sail Away” in 2020.
Spotted at Thursday’s listening party were Montano, who didn’t take the stage, Nailah Blackman, Mical Teja (Mical Teja Williams), 1st Klase (Klase Gonzales), Tano (Michael Montano) and Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez.
The event was hosted by Question Mark Entertainment.
Saga Boy is now available on all streaming platforms.