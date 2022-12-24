Chord Masters’ winning ‘First Experience’

A win for the founding fathers.
That’s how Chord Masters Steel Orchestra’s manager Richard de Coteau describes their history making National Panorama Single Pan title.
Chord Masters topped a 30-band field to take the coveted crown on December 7, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
Berklee College of Music, Boston, Massachusetts-graduate Andre White’s arrangement of KMC (Ken Marlon Charles) “First Experience” amassed an insurmountable 282 points beating crosstown rivals San Juan East Side Symphony (279) and Newtown Playboys (278) into second and third respectively. Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service (276) and Police Service (274) rounded off the top five placings.
De Coteau called the win, the first since the Febeau Village, San Juan-based orchestra was co-established in 1979 by his father Eugene, their “greatest achievement”. The band’s previous best finish in the competition was second place with Crazy’s (Edwin Ayoung) “Ah Want It Back” in 1986.
“Is a great achievement for the fellas who first started the band. People like Desmond Richardson who is still our tuner to this day and my dad Eugene who is blind now and not on the scene anymore. Is really a victory for dem fellas,” an emotive de Coteau told the Kitcharee during a phone interview yesterday.
The win is also substantial for Chord Masters current crop of pannists, he added, many of whom followed White to the band. White, who has previously won pan titles in New York, USA and London UK, also broke new ground with his maiden title on home soil with the win.
“Is a joy to behold. One of the main factors (of the win) was André. A lot of our current players are followers of André’s music and always had a willingness and hunger to play for André. André had a problem breaking into Trinidad Panorama having won in New York and the UK so this is also a significant personal win for him as well,” de Coteau added.
Playing pan the only focus
De Coteau also credits their breakthrough moment to his philosophy that pannists should only be focused on playing music. As manager, he believes it is his responsibility to ensure everything else is in place for their band.
“The workload starts with me as the manager taking the load on my back and making sure everything is done for the band. I want to see the band successful. I always tell my pannists I just want allyuh to learn allyuh music and play with precision. Everything else is taken care of, from uniforms to refreshments, they doh even have to take a pan and put it on a truck or on a stand or nothing. They just have to play. That gives them the relaxation of mind to just have to come play and perform,” he beamed. De Coteau thanked his players for following his and White’s lead and for being flexible ad committed to late rehearsal times.
“The rehearsals were challenging because a lot of our players play with different bands, so you have to make time when everyone is available. This meant we were rehearsing sometimes from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. or 12 to 2 a.m. So I must commend their effort,” he said.
Making Chord Masters a household name and preparing for their Panorama Single Pan defense in December 2023 remains his focus, de Coteau added.
“One of the things I would like to do is to continue during the year as a stage side to do outside gigs, enhance the band more in terms of instruments and get prepared for the next Panorama competition. I have no doubt Andew White will be here with me for a long time and I want to make him and our players as comfortable as possible to make our band as successful as possible,” de Coteau concluded.