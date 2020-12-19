Chris keeps Christ in Christmas

Reintroduce Christ into your Christmas.
That’s the Yuletide plea from calypso icon Chris “Tambu” Herbert in the days leading up to the 2020 celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.
Tambu has teamed up with The Cunupia Project–a group of freelance musicians led by songwriter Selwyn Bissoo and producers Nigel Baptiste and Dave Ramoutar–to bring that call to musical life with his new Christmas single “Shout it Out”. Spoken Word artistes Cory Clarke and Eliana Heffes-Doon are also featured on the single.
“The song is seeking to re-establish the value and meaning of Christ in Christmas. When I think about Christ it’s a celebration, yes, but I celebrate from a whole different perspective. I believe in the scriptures to be the word of God and I believe in Christ. The Bible said God sent him and he died for me. The purpose of him dying for me was to restore my relationship with God, that father-son relationship and come back to that place where God and man united,” a philosophical Tambu told the Kitcharee during an intriguing phone conversation on Friday.
Tambu said for him Christmas is not about being excessive. The former winner of a Road March hat-trick (1988 -1990), now a converted pastor and praise worship leader, says he uses the holiday period to reflect on the positive impact God has made in his life.
“When I celebrate Christmas is not about eating and excessive jubilation but understanding what this man has done for me. I recognise Jesus and not just on Christmas Day but every day. This song was composed and engineered to blossom the reality of what Christ has done,” he said.
The former Charlie’s Roots lead singer said it was crucial to work with musicians and a production team that fully embraced his vision for the music.
“At the start of the song Cory Clarke narrates: ‘God so loved the world he gave his only begotten son’. Then there is a fanfare opening to herald in The Christ. To bring to reality him coming to the world. Nigel didn’t just arrange a song, he understood the concept of the song and, like me, believes in the reality of Christ and therefore arranged to convey that message,” he detailed.
Finding God in the music
Tambu’s tradition from soca’s biggest star to pastor shocked many music fans in the 90s. At the time he was among the most in demand music acts in the region and enjoyed an electric onstage chemistry with calypso icon David Rudder.
Fans still recall his soca performance fondly. Tambu says their sustained adoration more than two decades later is a testament to the way he has always tried to live his life: embracing people.
“I want to think fans will remember me not only for the music or the songs composed and the ability to perform and winning road marches and so on. I really believe fans remember me for the kind of person I was.
“Fans can like your music and don’t like you. I always put people first. I never saw myself as a king on a throne. A matter of a fact they were responsible for where I was and I always lived with that awareness that people make people,” he said.
Although he thrived in the limelight and achieved enviable levels of success, fame and status Tambu says ultimately it was an empty life.
“The transition to my commitment to Christ had to do with living a life that you come to realise that is not a life at all. Because sometimes, and we all experience that, you engage in activities that you don’t want to engage in and you tell yourself you done with that and two days later you revert. You realise there has to be something controlling you and I came to that place.
“If I doing something I don’t want to do, then something has to be controlling me. And that is when Christ found me, because you can’t find him eh; he has to find you. I had a real encounter and it brought about this transition. I trust Christ to keep me because I know what I was and whatever a man was is what he capable of,” he continued.
Tambu says he has never regretted walking away from it all at the height of his musical career.
“I’ve never had the desire to go back. I’ve never looked at anyone and say I could have done what they did. Once I was out of it, I was out of it, by the grace of God. The thought has come ‘oh goodness; I didn’t have this knowledge before’, but sometimes people have knowledge and they can’t walk in it. For me it (walking away) came at the right time,” he said.
Finding your safe space
Tambu says it’s difficult being a lover of people in the middle of a global pandemic. The veteran singer says he thrives on physical contact with the people around him and admits to struggling through this “new normal” of social distancing.
“I am being deprived of living freely and expressing myself. I believe in the importance of a human touch, a hug and an embrace. You are debarred from doing that with the view its very possible you can get this thing (Covid-19).
“We have heard so many versions of what’s best that you don’t know what to believe. But as citizens we have to abide by whatever policy is put in place. Its not about you, but about the other person. If you fail to do what you supposed to do you could be a carrier. So everyone regardless of your opinion and belief you have to conform,” he advised.
Despite the limitations Tambu says he finds joy in his life work of helping others to achieve their personal goals.
“Man’s greatest achievement in life is not what he accomplishes for himself, but what he helps others accomplish. You could never be seen as valuable until you at first add value to others. Not recognising this is what makes people unfilled, yuh know. Once you serve others you have a ricochet effect. What a man sows that’s what he shall reap,” he explained.
Reformed and enlightened as he may be, Tambu says he is reminded by his daily shortcomings, that he remains but a mere mortal man, full of sin. His faith in his God, however, keeps him on the path of living a devoted life.
“I have seen the benefit of serving Christ. I have seen the changes that occurred in my life as a result of that. The things that conquered me in times past I have conquered now. No man is void of temptation. Am I tempted? Yes. Am I still weak? Yes. But I trust God to keep me.
“Yuh ever wear a perfume and a man say: ‘Oh God wha’s that yuh have on ah like dat’? Ent you give him de name of the cologne. Well I like de smell Jesus give me. So I must give his name everywhere I go,” Tambu concluded with a laugh.