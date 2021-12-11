Christmas market at Mille Fleurs

The 868 Pop UP Shop is the newest roving marketplace to be introduced to local consumers. This Pop Up Shop is managed by four local brands namely: Bananarama, Gaea Energy and John’s Geera & Wonton Hut.
They pride themselves on always booking the most unique and premium locations never utilised for a pop up market.
What makes the 868 Pop Up Shop different? Besides being managed by business owners, they intend to form an exclusive group of local brands to collaborate and use the law of economies of scale to their advantage. No profits are added to operational cost hence making it a fair playing field for brands to come on board and be profitable. The team’s digital marketing skills and abilities also sets them aside as each vendor is given individual brand artwork and group artwork for the marketing of each event. The management team believes that there is power in numbers and if brands collaborate at this capacity, success will be inevitable. The tagline of Think, Shop, Buy & Eat Local stays true to the movement’s watch words: Spend it Here, Keep it Here!
The 868 Pop Up Shop hosted their first event in collaboration with Trincity Mall on October 30, 2021. This event was well attended by consumers, coming out especially to shop and sample their favourite brands that were featured on that day. On December 4, 2021, 868 Pop Up Shop collaborated with MovieTowne for their second instalment at the Carousel Park. This event featured 15 local businesses ranging from gourmet banana bread, infused sea moss gels, pre-cooked frozen geera meats, exotic wontons, local wines, plants, jewelry, home décor, etc.
Some of the featured brands include Copa de Leche, Ice Cream Chef Limited, Renjo Trading, Z’s Craft Studio, Chow Nation TT, Hybrid TT, Yu Wan Mai, Mel’s Green Haven, Hosanna Wines smf Wes Bake House.
The 868 Pop Up is now marketing their grand Christmas Fair at the Mille Fleurs residence for the weekend of December 17-19. This will be done on a larger scale, giving many more local brands the opportunity to pop up at a prime premium location providing superior visibility. This event will feature over 25 local brands which also includes four vendors and an upcoming artist from our sister isle. Live entertainment and a free instant photo booth for the first 50 shoppers each day will also be featured. The magnificent Mille Fleurs will come to life for a once-in-a-lifetime Trini Christmas experience. One Venue, Three Days & Lots of local dishes, treats, drinks, products, crafts and jewelry. This event is sponsored by The National Trust of Trinidad and Tobago, D Best Toys, Catch The Wave Solutions and The Pride of Tobago Foundation. You can visit the movement’s Instagram page: @868PopUp for images of past events and info on what’s next. All enquires can be sent via e-mail to 868popup@gmail.com.