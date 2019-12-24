Christmas Traditions Old & New

Aye, allyuh, is Christmas day. Wha we go do? Wha’s de plan? Bring drinks!
I know many of you are spending the day with loved ones, family and friends; we very well know those three are not necessarily one and the same.
Some people may not have anyone to celebrate with, so you really shouldn’t hesitate to invite over a lonely neighbour or two. Others might be overcome with sadness over recent lost ones, making this a difficult season.
I myself lost my grandmother earlier this year. She meant a great deal to me—and she lived for Christmas time. So I want to say to anyone with a grieving heart to celebrate the day because your loved ones would want you to be happy.
Whether you’re maintaining old traditions today or, like me, starting a new one, most of us have a rough plan of how the day should go. We asked some of your favourite celebrities and well-known faces to share their family traditions and personal plans for today, in the hope that their responses warm your hearts or, at the very least, provide you with a chuckle.
Merry Christmas guys and happy reading!
Marcia Miranda, parang soca queen
To be honest, I wish I could sleep all day today. My mom is over here with me and my sister will probably come with us and we will go to church, of course. Come home and have breakfast, share gifts and then go and visit with relatives and friends. That’s how we do it every year.
Tomorrow, I am heading to the beach. I need some seawater. I have had a really blessed season. You can hear it in my voice. But I am very, very grateful for all God has given to me.
I want to say to everybody, have a very happy and holy Christmas. Take care of yourselves and always remember the birth of the Christ child we are celebrating. There is nothing more than that. Enjoy your family and friends!
Rikki Jai, chutney soca artiste
Celebrating Christmas for me is all about family. It’s the one time of the year I don’t work and I doh want to work. The house must smell a certain way. The ham must be baking and de place must smell of sponge cake and fruit cake on Christmas Eve. There must be that feeling running through my house.
Me and my wife, we wrap gifts late, Christmas Eve night into Christmas morning. We break it in together and we wait for kids to wake up and unwrap their gifts. To see that joy on their face, it’s like a Visa credit card: priceless.
Christmas day breakfast is hops, ham, tuna and homemade bread. Then we have a very, very heavy lunch: duck, chicken, shrimp, goat, turkey, Christmas rice, special coleslaw, special potato salad and macaroni pie.
Joanne Briggs, lead singer, Los Parranderos de UWI/journalist
Back in the day—oh gosh, I sounding like ah real ole time parandero—we used to go singing on Christmas day. But family say, ‘Nah, nah, nah, you have to stay home too’. You know, as a journalist, sometimes you not even there; it was either work or parang. This year, I am going to be quiet. I usually am. Probably from the weekend after, we will do the house-to-house parang. That’s how I do it.
Rome (Jerome Precilla), parang soca artiste
I leave all my shopping to do on Christmas Eve. Yesterday, meh best friend since childhood, Dwayne—he went primary school with meh, secondary school with meh, university with meh, and we still remain best friends to this day—we have a tradition where we go to the mall together and do all our shopping together. Going to the mall and seeing the hustling and bustling of people does somehow put me in the Christmas spirit.
Then we went to my mom’s house, and my sister came over and we wrap all the presents we bought for nephews and nieces while we watched Elf. Ah must watch Elf every Christmas Eve! Mommy will make hops and ham and we eat. This morning, I going back. My mom and all my nephews and nieces will come over with my brothers and sisters and we spend the morning together.
Elizabeth “Lady” Montano, entrepreneur
I am going to celebrate today like we do every year. We spend it together as a family. Always very quiet. Those who can’t make it this year will be there in spirit and love.
Kevon Carter, singer
I plan to spend my day giving thanks, first and foremost, to the divine. Then reflecting and spending the day with my loved ones. Food and Christmas cheer.
Richard “Char Su” Ahong, music producer
Last night, we went to church at 6 p.m. After church, my wife and my in-laws celebrated Christmas as Latin Americans do. Today, I’m spending the morning at home with my family having a special Christmas breakfast with Trinidadian and Venezuelan dishes.
Then it’s my tradition for the whole family to come to my home where everyone brings a dish, exchange gifts and drink my father best sorrel together. Christmas is my favourite time of year as it brings family and friends together and there is joy in the air.
Nikki Crosby, actress/comedienne/radio host
Christmas for me has always been about family. In the last three years, I’ve lost two of my closest family members whom I spent all my Christmases with: my grandfather and my uncle Earl (Crosby). Grief is extremely woven into Christmas time and you miss your loved ones terribly.
This year is a little different. My husband’s (Gerry) son and his family are staying with us ,and its awesome having a five-year-old in the house for Christmas. It reminds me how special Christmas is to kids. So we’re starting a new tradition this year with my husband’s side of the family. And I love it!
Stefan Roach, guitarist/music teacher
This morning, my wife and I play at church. We then spend the day hopping around different homes in the family, eating, liming and sharing gifts. We are usually asked to “Gih dem ah parang”, also which we will gladly do.
Shal Marshall (Stephenson Marshall), soca artiste/radio show host
Christmas morning, I have to find my tail home, no matter what I have going on. There were previous years when I would have events on Christmas Eve night, but basically I have to find my tail home. Wake up in the morning, have breakfast with the family.
Family comes to my house later in the day and we pray together and have a big lunch and dinner. We celebrate. Everybody bring something. We have Secret Santa and we exchange gifts. Children play, have a time and we enjoy each other company.
The Incredible Myron B (Myron Bruce), calypsonian/music producer
My Christmas traditions have evolved over the years. Gone are the days when I used to wake up and start parang from the break of dawn till the sun come down. Today will be spent quietly locked up in my house getting some rest from the hectic performance schedule.
I spend the early hours of the day prepping the gift surprise for my children and then basking in the joy and excitement as they open them. Then it’s back to the studio to finish write and record my music for the Carnival season.
Tomorrow, I will come out briefly and check my parents and spread some vibes with my neighbours in Maraval where I grew up.