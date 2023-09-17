IMAGINE being on dialysis, connected to a machine for three to four hours, two to three times a week, that removes your blood and filters it before transporting it back into your body. Imagine being restricted to drinking just 125 mls of water (half of a chubby bottle) a day because your body doesn’t produce urine and fluid retention can land you in hospital. That is the reality for persons living with end stage renal failure.
The recent passing of musician and local entertainer Rennie Ramnarine who battled chronic kidney disease (CKD) for years is yet another sobering reminder of the seriousness of this disease.
Chronic kidney disease is the fourth leading cause of death in T&T after other communicable diseases such as ischaemic heart disease, diabetes and stroke, said public relations officer for the Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association and Transplant Procurement manager Dr Hassina Mohammed.
According to The Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation, the highest increase in the percentage of deaths due to CKD in T&T occurred between 2007 and 2017.
While some over-the-counter medications can cause injury to the kidneys, the main driving force behind CKD are other noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity — in fact the most common risk factors are diabetes and hypertension. Since statistics show that our population is at risk of developing these NCDs, chronic kidney disease is a clear and present danger.
“The majority of our population has a combination of diabetes and hypertension, I believe due to improper use of primary health care facilities combined with poor patient knowledge and education about their medical comorbidities, persons are not properly managing their condition. And because with diseases like diabetes and hypertension people tend to feel fine before the condition becomes severe, they don’t see the urgency of having follow-up care on a regular basis,”said Mohammed.
Early stages of chronic kidney disease
Many people in the early stages of chronic kidney disease may have no symptoms which is why early screening is so crucial. This can be as simple as taking a urine or blood test.
It is recommended that persons with diabetes and hypertension should do a urinalysis to check for protein in the urine every six months. Wise lifestyle habits such as losing weight, exercising, eating right and knowing your numbers (blood sugar, weight and body mass index) can reduce a person’s chances of being diagnosed with CKD.
The numbers would indicate whether you are successfully managing your disease or you need to get it under control.
Kidney disease can go from moderate to advanced in a matter of six months, judging from the estimates many people present at hospital when their renal failure is so severe that they need to be put on dialysis right away. Back in 2018 it was estimated that 1,800 in T&T were on dialysis — and the numbers were rising.
Not everyone
suitable for transplant
Not everyone who is on dialysis is suitable for a transplant; factors such as age and the severity of the disease might render a person high-risk.
To be put on the donor list, one needs to have a referral letter from a nephrologist to the National Organ Transplant Unit (NOTU) stating that he or she is a candidate, said Mohammed. Once a person is referred to the NOTU, he or she will be investigated along with their donor.
If the patient does not have a suitable donor, they are put on a waiting list.
Although T&T was one of the first English-speaking countries in the Caribbean to have deceased donor legislation, deceased donors are few and far between.
By 2019, only 22 per cent of transplants done by the NOTU came from deceased donors.
Just registering with the NOTU to be a deceased organ donor does not mean that upon one’s death their kidneys would be harvested for donation. Because we follow an “opt-in” system, the next of kin must give their approval for their deceased relative’s organs to be retrieved, explained Mohammed.
“We ask persons who register to be a deceased organ donor to inform their relatives and next of kin that their wish to donate their kidneys upon their death should be respected,”she said. There are many reasons why one should consider becoming a donor.
Dialysis has a major impact on one’s quality of life, getting a suitable donor means that post transplant a person would have a fully functioning kidney, be back up and running, have improved mental health and quality of life and once again be able to contribute to society and the workplace, said Mohammed.
For transplant patients, having a fully functioning kidney reduces the chances of them having cerebrovascular and cardiovascular disease such as strokes and heart attack.