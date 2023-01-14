Chutney soca artiste Gvon, representing for the men with ‘Sugar Cake’

Sajivan Guyadeen aka Gvon

Chuntey soca artiste and businessman

Sajivan Guyadeen aka Gvon.

Photo: Kierron Yip Ngow

For the past 12 years, Sajivan Guyadeen has been releasing chutney soca songs while steering clear of competitions, believing that his success in the industry shouldn’t be measured by it.

It’s Carnival 2023 and the singer, known as Gvon, is changing his tune.

“I’m entering every competition this year,” he said with a laugh.

“As long as they would have me.”

The singer, who is by day the CEO of Trini Mascot Rentals in Princes Town, got a taste of competition last year when he entered the 103FM Chutney Soca Road March competition and got to the finals. He was also in the semi-finals of the Chutney Soca Monarch last year.

“It was (late soca singer) Blaxx who inspired me to do more competitions,” Gvon said.

“I remember in an interview he said that a lot of competitions are not fair, but that they provide a good marketing platform. So, I am doing competitions for marketing purposes. They helped me greatly with visibility, so far.”

“Sugar Cake” is the title of Gvon’s Carnival 2023 offering. A chutney soca, it was written by Vedesh Sookoo and produced by Rishi Gayadeen. The song was also mixed by Nicholai Green for a crossover appeal.

“I’m representing for all the men in the universe with this song,” Gvon declared.

Since he started performing the song at events, the feedback has been nothing short of amazing.

“I love seeing people’s reaction to it. I have performed a lot of songs, but I never had one that got this kind of reaction from the audience. The way they respond to it is very encouraging,” he said before giving us an a cappella version of the song.

“You see how I just sang that for you? That’s just how I start my song when I am live, a cappella; the audience love that.

“This was the longest time I’ve ever spent working on a song. We just had to get it right,” said the artiste.

A video for “Sugar Cake” was released last Friday and can be viewed on YouTube.

Gvon said it is his passion for the art form that has kept him in the business so long, but warns that it is not a career for those who are easily disappointed.

“It’s better they do vocal training and become a wedding singer instead,” he said half-jokingly.

“I am in it because of my passion. This is my high. I love to see people excited about what I do and I am dedicated to it.

“I come in at four in the morning and I am at work by 7 a.m. because I am passionate about this.”

So far, Gvon has performed at small events. He is currently in talks with promoters to do a few major events, but is keeping that information close to his chest until these gigs are finalised.

“I want to thank my fans for always supporting me. I want you to know that it is welcomed. Be very safe out there for the season, while having a good time.”

