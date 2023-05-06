Chutney soca icon opens restaurant in New York City

Rikki Jai is living the American dream.
Jai, born Samraj Jaimungal, recently cut the ribbon to the open the Sheriff Street Restaurant and Lounge on Liberty Avenue in Queens, New York City USA.
Born in Friendship Village, San Fernando, the chutney soca icon was given a warm welcome by the New York State Assembly. Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar presented the “Sumintra” singer with a citation congratulating him on his new business venture and commending him on his cultural contributions to the city.
Jai, who received the Hummingbird Medal Gold in 2012, counts both achievements among the best of his near four-decade entertainment career. The nine-time Chutney Soca Monarch says Sheriff Street will bring T&T food and music culture to New York.
“I have been recognised by my own country many times over in culture and now to be recognised by the state of New York for contributions to culture and for being an entrepreneur means the world to me. I am overjoyed that this has been bestowed on me in such a short time of my being in the New York state,” an elated but thoroughly exhausted Rikki Jai told the Kitcharee last week.
So is this his ultimate retirement plan? Jai laughed off all assertions of him hanging up his microphone saying: “The Jaimaster has no plans to retire.”
“Life is all about evolving and changing and adapting to conditions and situations. This is just me being the businessman I always have been. Even when in Trinidad I have been an importer of goods, an events promoter, a recording artiste, performing artiste and many other things that people may not know about me since all they see was the artiste Rikki Jai,” he shared openly.
“This was always a dream to have my own restaurant and lounge,” he continued.
“When the opportunity came I just jumped on it and made it a reality, along with my elder brother Raj who is my business partner. This achievement is very significant for me as I am once again able to meet with fans and well-wishers from over the years who now have an opportunity to meet and eat with me, take pictures and make memories personally other than through music.”
More music to come
Jai made a return to local stages during the “Mother of All Carnivals” here in T&T in February. Stuck in NYC during the pandemic forced closing of borders and subsequent lockdowns, he spent his days writing and recording through virtual studio sessions with writers and producers back home.
He released the groovy ode to T&T “868” and the power soca road jam “Socavivor” which featured soca veteran KMC (Ken Marlon Charles).
“Stopping making music is not on the table nor backburner,” Jai assured.
“I just had a great soca season with ‘868’ and ‘Socavivor’ and plan to be back for Carnival (2024) with more chutney and soca hits,” he added.
Jai says his genuine love for creating music and contributing to the culture keeps him fuelled and motivated.
“My passion for the art and the culture and love of music keeps me going. Also I love what I do. I love being the entertainer Rikki Jai and love my fans who deserve more than I have already given and still want more music from the Jaimaster,” he beamed.
Jai says while it is true his new business interests in NYC will keep him away from T&T more than before he insists “I am always home in heart and soul.
“I get calls all the time to come home and perform. It’s just that with outside shows and my business ventures here my time is not what it used to be when I was doing music alone. But fans are the heartbeat of an artiste and without them we are nothing.
“I am very happy to know that after 37 years in this business people still come up to me and recall (his earlier hits) ‘Sumintra’ or ‘Barman’ or ‘Mor Tor’ or a particular performance in a certain year which I sometimes can’t even remember, but the loyalty means the world and the love of the fans I cherish with all my heart,” he said sincerely.
Jai, 60, looks like a man 20 years younger. He says “staying healthy and fit” remains “my main agenda these days”.
“I am hoping to live beyond 90 so I can enjoy my kids and see them grow into the men and women they choose to become in their particular fields of endeavour and to hopefully see them start their own families and build on what I have mentored,” he said.
He says the trick to staying young is to keep following your dreams and passions despite your age.
“All that I do are things that as a young man I would dream about. I dreamt of being a Caribbean and world entertainer and that came to pass. I dreamt of having my own businesses and that come to pass. I live to fulfil my dreams and to achieve goals that I set in my mind and build on them till they become reality. That’s what life is about following one’s dreams until the very end,” Jai concluded.