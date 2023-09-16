Chutney soca in Oceania

Savita Singh is set to take her Bollywood/chutney soca hybrid sound to Oceania.
Singh will perform two shows in Fiji in October. The “Chama Cham” singer is billed to appear at the Vodafone Arena in the Fijian capital, Suva on October 20 and the Funworld Plaza Hotel Nadi on the western side of the island on October 21.
Those back-to-back concerts will quite possibly make her the first chutney soca act to perform live in the South Pacific archipelago. Former two-time joint chutney soca monarch Neval Chatelal is also scheduled to share the stage with Singh on both nights.
“I dream big!” a cheeky Singh replied when asked by the Kitcharee about her unexpected upcoming stage shows.
“This is what I’ve dreamt of doing and I will continue to strive to break barriers and represent my country, culture and women,” the outspoken Sangre Grande-born singer continued.
Singh is no stranger to touring. The gifted vocalist spends more time abroad than on the island and has already showcased her talent in Netherlands, Canada, Mexico, across the United States and Caribbean this year.
Following her appearance in Fiji she has commitments to honour in New York and New Jersey in the US, London in the United Kingdom and Canada too.
“I have toured every weekend for the past few months and there are no available dates for the rest of 2023, as I am booked every weekend ‘til the end of the year.
“The work never stops. I have a new single to release in the coming days with Guyanese singer Ben Parag and I also have my very first groovy soca to be released post Divali. It is an original piece written by Nigel Rojas,” Singh beamed.
Singing since seven
Singh, 37, was born to sing. She was taught Indian classical singing scales at a young age by her father, the late musician Teeluck Singh.
While attending the Arima Hindu School she won the Baal Vikass classical singing competition three-successive years. In 2017 she won the Emerging Voices competition in Guyana.
“He remains my biggest inspiration and the reason I will be singing to my last breath,” an emotive Singh said of her father.
Adding that Teeluck “would be proud to see her now”, she said the success and recognition she continues to receive in the global entertainment marketplace is a testament to the tireless work she has poured into her craft.
“I have dedicated 30 years of my life to music, so now I feel accomplished. I mean there is so much more I would like to do and plan to do, but I feel a sense of reward for my hard work,” she shared.
The space is there for other T&T acts to leverage online music platforms to reach new markets and explore the globe, she insists.
“With technology and all these new marketing platforms for artistes, I definitely think they should all take advantage of it. Someone across the world can listen to you and enjoy your music. Ideally when I do music and I sing I hope it touches the heart of someone, anyone out there in the world,” Singh said.
Our culture to share
Admitting that chutney and chutney soca acts do cover and reuse old Bollywood melodies in their music, Singh calls it “keeping the culture alive” and says she is yet to see the issue with that approach.
“People adapt to what they know or are familiar with quicker. That is not a bad thing. That is our culture, that is the music left there for us. Imagine songs from the 70s and 80s are being sung by this generation and getting so many views on all these (online) platforms. It means the culture is being kept alive and I think nothing is wrong with that,” she said.
Singh went on to imagine a future where her originals and interpretations of classics are covered by future artistes.
“Just as I create music today, I do it with great intentions that somewhere down the road, in the future, the next generation will also cover my versions and be proud to sing it and be proud to keep the culture alive,” she winked.
Until then the vivacious vocalist says there is “a lot more work to be done”.
“Touring the world and breaking more barriers remains top of my agenda as I head into the South Pacific in October. I’m scheduled to perform in London next year and March we head to Holland. So there is a lot of touring and a lot of new music, with my writer Nigel Rojas. That and new music videos. I’m working hard on putting them together and getting them out there.”