Chutneyland is back

A bagful of good vibes.
That’s what chutney soca star Raymond Ramnarine says he will be bringing to fans tomorrow evening when he hits the stage for the first time in almost a year at the Naparima Bowl amphitheatre in San Fernando.
Ramnarine and his family’s Dil-e-Nadan band are set to step out of Covid-19 musical exile for their first live concert appearance since Government imposed a strict ban in March 2020 on live events as part of its pandemic response.
“It’s our first show in front a live audience and the team is ecstatic. Fans have been longing to see us on the big stage for a year now, so we’re gonna bring the good vibes to them,” an over-the-moon Ramnarine told the Express on Wednesday.
The “Born Fuh Dis” singer also sought to allay fears over the safety of the live event, saying full pandemic protocols will be in effect at the outdoor venue at the Randy Glasgow Productions (RGP) Chutneyland event on Saturday.
Chutney music icon Rakesh Yankaran and his band, as well as crooner Satnarine Ragoo, backed by the Rishi Gayadeen band, are also both scheduled to appear at the showcase.
“Randy Glasgow has put everything in place for a safe event. All safety guidelines will be observed. Fans will be spaced out with 50 per cent capacity. Sanitising stations are in place. So just like going to the malls or supermarket, the entertainment industry is trying to bring some sort of normalcy while observing all safety protocols,” Ramnarine said.
Glasgow: Excited artistes
get to perform again
Glasgow said being able to stage a live show after months on the sideline is a huge relief for the cash-strapped entertainment sector. The RGP head said he was particularly pleased to employ artistes, musicians and dancers who have sat idle for the better part of last year, with little to no opportunities to earn.
“We feel excited for the artistes; most are getting their first opportunity to perform before a venue audience; and the show will also be delayed live on a top regional television station and social media,” Glasgow said.
Glasgow said he is delighted to play his part in the ongoing virtual Carnival 2021 project. RGP is also set to host the Physically Distanced Alternative International Comedy Festival at Naparima Bowl on February 20 and 21. The event will feature comedians Learie Joseph and Dr G, among others.
Glasgow praised corporate Trinidad and Tobago for stepping up to support the arts and sponsoring the event. TV6 and the Express are among the sponsors for Saturday’s event.
“Corporate support is important, so its great to see that the artistes have that support during a time like this. It has been very difficult for everyone involved in entertainment, from the performers to crew, so again, we are thankful to allow them a chance to earn,” he said.
Glasgow said all systems are a go for a safe and exciting show on Saturday. He urged fans to take advantage of the limited-edition two-persons-on-one-ticket offers at www.ticketgateway.com. Tickets can also be purchased at JTA Supermarkets and Carlton Centre, he said.
“All is set for a safe and spectacular night of East Indian culture. With all health and safety protocols authorised by the Ministry of Health in effect, including “no mask no entry”, socially distanced seating arrangements, 50 per cent venue capacity, start-to-finish production. Once we follow the guidelines and stay safe, there is no reason we cannot stage more events,” Glasgow concluded.
Naparima Bowl’s Do’s & Don’ts
Do’s
• Sanitise/wash hands on entry
• Wear masks at all times
• Stay seated during performances
• Stay home if ill
• Abide by protocols outlined.
Don’ts
• Eat or drink while inside the performing space
• Stand up and congregate in aisles
• Sit in large groups
• Pull down masks to speak.