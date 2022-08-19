Chef Fabrice Francois is serving up Caribbean cooking with an attitude. In case you’re unsure what that is, it’s Caribbean cuisine with some unusual twists and turns, like his signature breadfruit alfredo, jerk stewed chicken, his chai latte muffins, or even his signature plantain and saltfish accra.
Francois, a well-known radio personality, opened his restaurant, Cilantro by Fabrice, at Macoya Industrial Estate just about one month ago. But the chef has been operating at various locations for just over a year. Francois spoke with the Express about his passion for Caribbean cooking using only fresh herbs and spices, his restaurant Cilantro, and the way forward.
“It started off as a home-based restaurant. I just basically used to cook lunches for myself because I used to buy a lot of food, which I was actually throwing away because the food I bought didn’t taste good.
“When I cooked for myself, I realised other people wanted it too, so I started cooking out of my home, doing deliveries,” Francois said.
“We eventually got an opportunity to buy a (food cart), which we did downtown, but it wasn’t generating a lot of traffic. What it basically was, was that we were offering an uptown product in a downtown market, so we had to relocate to St Clair which lasted a couple months due to issues with the building. So now we are at Macoya and business is doing better than ever,”
Francois manages Cilantro alongside his sister, Patricia Khan, and together their aim is to stick to the “old-time” ways of cooking without the use of commercial flavouring additives. “My sister has her own culinary background.
We grew up in a family where we were taught to do everything. We started cooking post-Covid-19 pandemic, but we opened officially last year around November.”
He added, “I named the restaurant Cilantro, because it is one of my favourite herbs. We do things the old-fashioned way, flavouring our food with natural herbs and spices. For us, it means bringing back the country style of cooking using natural flavours from things like bayleaf and roucou. If I’m not going to eat it, then I’m not going to serve it. This means if my food is not up to a particular standard, I’m not serving it to my customers. Our tagline is Caribbean Cooking with Attitude,” Francois said.
The chef is professionally trained in hospitality management, but he also has a passion for radio and entertainment, which has led to his development and training in event management, which has extended to event decor and related fields.
Francois, who started cooking at eight years old, said, “Even in secondary school, I chose to do home economics, and I was one of three boys in a class of 40. However, my love for cooking further developed when I started living on my own at the age of 16. Anything I wanted to cook, I followed tutorial videos and then added my own personal spin to it.”
Francois hopes to open a couple other branches of Cilantro. Right now, his restaurant offers strictly take-away service.
“I enjoy cooking, but what I enjoy more is seeing people enjoy my food. Our plan is to have a sit-down bistro, maintaining that Caribbean vibe. Something outdoorsy with ceiling fans,” he said.