Cindy Allman aka Book of Cinz

Cindy Allman would have the most interesting stories to tell if she ever decides to write a book. She gets that a lot, but insists to Kitcharee—“I have no interest in writing a book, at all.”
Known to her social media fans as Book of Cinz, a happy-go- lucky Jamaican woman who lives in Trinidad, loves to travel and is never without a book in hand, Allman’s social media presence (@bookofcinz) is hardly for likes and comments. It’s her platform to communicate to her followers, the importance of reading.
“I started the BookofCinz to encourage people to read, read more, read widely and read Caribbean,” Allman said.
She also launched a book club, which began as an in-person project but was forced online because of Covid-19. It was not to the club’s detriment though, as it has grown in leaps and bounds to include members from India, Rome and Europe.
“Our book club is laid-back and very chill. We meet on the last Tuesday of each month and talk about the book of the month. We share our thoughts about the book and its characters.”
Sometimes, Allman invites the author of their book choice to join the session and discuss the book and answer questions from the book clubbers.
For those who find it difficult to access books on her recommended lists, Allman also has a Book of Cinz bookshelf library in a corner of the Upper Crust Café on Patna Street, St James.
Originally from Stony Hill, St Andrew Parish in Jamaica—born to a father who worked at a bookstore and a mother who is a voracious reader—the marketing and communications professional was hired to work in Trinidad. When her contract with the company came to an end, she said, “I just did not leave.”
For the professional digital freelancer, June is a special month on her reading calendar, since she gets to connect with readers for Read Caribbean Month, an idea that she came up with five years ago.
“I did some research and found out that Caribbean Heritage Month is celebrated in June, the perfect time to celebrate Read Caribbean.”
For all of June Allman is inviting readers to read books about the Caribbean, books set in the Caribbean or those written by Caribbean nationals or persons of Caribbean heritage.
Allman and her bookstagrammers also share their Caribbean book recommendations using the hashtag #readcaribbean.
“I feel that Caribbean people are used to the same five books. I wanted them to know that there are contemporary books about Caribbean life in a modern-day setting. Some people don’t even know that these books exist.”
Given the busy-ness of life, one might wonder how Allman and her bookies find the time to read.
“Where do people find time to get their nails done? Or get their hair done? You make time for what is important, so you could make time to read.”
Allman believes that there are people who want to read, but are struggling to find the right book, while others “romanticise” book reading and treat it like a goal. Her own approach to reading is based on the author, especially if she has read books from him or her before, and the book’s blurb.
For books chosen for the book club, she goes more in-depth, taking notes and writing questions to later explore at the book club meetings.
This month, the club will discuss Kevin Jared Hosein’ Hungry Ghosts.
Allman always recommends books to her followers. But what books turn her off?
“Books where the editor didn’t do a good job of reeling readers into the story, books where the premise is amazing but not properly executed.”
The 36-year-old Allman who also hosts a reader’s retreat, is looking forward to this year’s edition, when she will return to Dominica in October.
“I started the reading retreat on a whim, because I travel a lot. I was surprised when people signed up for it.”
The retreat allows readers to rest and relax, read and explore the destination chosen.
When she is not jetting across the world or fulfilling her 9-to-5 commitments, Allman can be found in front of the television catching up on her favourite shows and, yes, reading.
“Reading is also how I rest and relax. So sometimes I spend my day doing that.”