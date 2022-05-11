With the latest report from the World Meteorological Organisation giving the planet a 50:50 chance of surpassing the critical 1.5°C threshold of global warning within the shockingly compressed time-frame of five years, and the Americas bracing for a possible upsurge in Covid-19 cases by October, the time is now for serious stocktaking. With the window closing faster than expected, rapid acceleration of action to rollback the looming triple planetary emergency of climate disruption, biodiversity loss and chemical pollution is now the number one priority.
A critical factor will be the shape of each country’s post-Covid recovery and whether in leaving the pandemic it also leaves more people behind or manages to achieve the fair and just transition as the axis of global production shifts from an extractive to a regenerative economy.
Over the next three weeks, the focus of each of the 193 member countries of the United Nations will be on producing progress reports on key targets and climate change commitments for presentation to the international Stockholm+50 Conference on the environment June 2 and 3.
Here in Trinidad and Tobago, May 23 has been set as the date for a major national consultation on environmental sustainability and a sustainable and inclusive recovery from the Covid-19 recovery. The consultation will be hosted by the United Nations Development Programme at the Hyatt Regency (Trinidad) hotel, Port of Spain, from 9.30 a.m. to 3.15 p.m.
The event will be take a hybrid format of in-person and virtual attendance, along with live-streaming to the general public.
The aims of the national consultation are to stimulate an inclusive whole-of-society and whole-of-government dialogue on the main themes of Stockholm+50 as they relate to T&T, and to embrace the community of thinkers and voices.
The consultation will provide a platform for ideas, insights, and innovation that:
• build a shared global vision on how to achieve a healthy planet and prosperity for all while accelerating progress on the Sustainable Development Goals and Multilateral Environment Agreements through an inclusive green recovery;
• offer clear recommendations for the Trinidad and Tobago Government, civil society and private sector on priority actions that can advance national and sectoral policies that address climate change and leverage nature-based solutions including Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans, green economy/green recovery, and SDG frameworks;
• amplify the voices of the poor and other marginalised groups; and
• influence local and global debates that consider the perspectives of all stakeholders.
Stockholm+50’s programme of three Leadership Dialogues has been synthesised into three National Priority Themes for T&T:
(1) Identifying nature-based solutions for adaptation to climate change.
(2) Ensuring a green, sustainable recovery within the context of T&T’s Covid-19 Recovery Plan by implementing key policy decisions including the Draft Just Transition Policy and Draft e-mobility policy.
(3) Implementing Trinidad and Tobago’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) through policy development and action at the national, sectoral and local levels.
Today, the UNDP is scheduled to wrap up the last of a series of discussion sessions with stakeholders, including business, labour, youth, NGOs, civil society, women and indigenous peoples.
These organisations and others are expected to attend the May 23 consultation.
Those wishing to register for the national consultation should contact cindy.chandool@undp.org.