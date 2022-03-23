Clash of the capuchins

The La Retraite forest reverberated with the sounds of battle as two bands of monkeys formed opposing teams. One black capuchin lunged at the opposing white, their individual screams adding to the already vociferous din of their families among the foliage.
The longer limbs of the black species were working to its advantage in reach. The two fell to the forest floor, rolling in a tight hold until they hit the base of a tree, where they separated and scurried up the trunk, one jumping to a neighbouring branch where its family was gathered.
These clashes are a daily part of the changing ambience of this part of the Southern Range.
The lush vegetation along this part of Trinidad’s south coast has always been a sanctuary for troops of the country’s two species of primates, the Red Howler Monkey (Alouatta macconnelli) and the White-fronted Capuchin (Cebus albifrons).
The Red Howler is the largest and most cacophonous of monkeys and can be found in several other locations in north and east central parts of the island, so too is the White-fronted Capuchin known for its mischievous trait of throwing pieces of branches at intruders.
These two endemics live in peaceful harmony, each claiming its territory within the forest. At La Retraite, where numerous arboreal highways network among tropical forest and old estates, monkeymania kingdom reigns.
During our expeditions through this area over the past months, we observed arboreal main roads as well as subsidiaries, where primate traffic is always at a maximum. However while the Reds can be heard from at least three miles before you reach their location, the Whites observe you before you even detect their presence.
One band of at least 12 Whites set up a running, jumping and stamping display for us, running along horizontal vines, jumping from upper to lower branches and stomping their hind limbs in short rapid jumps. A bromeliad provided water for a thirsty performer. A late flowering immortelle tree provided respite for two youngsters.
This has been the true ambience of primate La Retraite.
Two years ago, this southern paradise became threatened by the influx of the wedged-capped capuchin (Cebus olivaceus). Reports of sightings of this species have been around for a few years but this part of the south coast has not been monitored for their presence.
According to Eric Lewis, owner of La Retraite Estate, these monkeys have been around for more than two years.
“Over the spring bridge here, we see black monkeys on a daily basis. They have become part of the wildlife resident on the estate as well as in the forest. Members of the nearby community witnessed incidents where Trinidadians brought monkeys as well as birds from the nearby mainland of Venezuela. The police were executing a patrol on one such occasion and confronted the smugglers. During the operation, however, some of the monkeys escaped and commenced habitation of the area.”
These new additions to the primate populations at La Retraite can be viewed on coconut trees and other fruiting palms, bamboo stands and flowering trees, and sometimes making hurried trips along the ground.
From observing the periods of fighting among the monkeys, it seems that this happens only when sources of food are scarce. It is then that territories become compromised and the natural balance of nature is threatened.
Members of the Warao community have confirmed that the wedge-cappeds are the more aggressive of the two species of capuchins.
Officers of the Forestry Division have stated that there is now a well-established wedge-capped community on the north-western peninsula. However, at La Retraite, this species has so far gone unmonitored and is increasing despite indentation made by pet traders and poachers.
The division has been and still is handicapped by lack of resources such as transport and equipment, and the lack of assistance that the now-dormant game warden programme afforded.
This island’s limited resources cannot support the influx of exotics when compared to the vast and varied terrestrial composition of Venezuela. Because of the dominating traits of the wedge-cappeds, clashes are becoming more frequent as competition for territory intensifies.