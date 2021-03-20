Classical pianist asks T&T to... Think bigger

Trinidad and Tobago can become a nexus for creative and performing arts in the Caribbean and Latin America says classical pianist Dr Richard Tang Yuk.
“We need to think bigger when it comes to music in Trinidad & Tobago. I am speaking about the classical music realm, which is the only area I am qualified to speak about.
“Imagine what potentially brilliant composers, dancers, artists, sculptors or performers might exist here among the youth in T&T that have not had or will not have access to study and the requisite mentoring in their field. We should be investing heavily in arts education,” Tang Yuk told the Kitcharee during a spirited online exchange on Friday.
Tang Yuk holds a doctoral degree in music and has taught at several universities in the United States including Princeton, Indiana University School of Music, Westminster Conservatory and the College of New Jersey. He has also served multiple times as an adjudicator for the TT Music Festival and for the National Panorama competition.
The well-travelled pianist is set to host a two-day piano masterclass at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, on April 7 and 8. The musical seminar, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. on both days, will focus on young pianists ages 14 to 26, piano teachers and auditors (observers). He is also working with Dr Roger Henry on a Caribbean Choral Festival carded for 2022.
Tang Yuk said with greater investment of both expertise and resources T&T can create the next generation of world class musicians. He identified the successful “El Sistema” project in Venezuela that birthed talents like world renowned conductor Gustavo Dudamel.
“If we look at what Venezuela accomplished with ‘El Sistema’, a national music initiative that started as a social programme to engage disadvantaged youths in every rural community in Venezuela, and the outcome, before the current Venezuelan crisis: They produced a professional level Youth Philharmonic Orchestra, along with Gustavo Dudamel and the many graduates of that programme who now hold positions at prominent international orchestras and universities. But this took vision, decades of steadfast work and financial support to realise,” Tang Yuk said.
No shortcuts to musical mastery
Tang Yuk said the path to musical mastery remains a long winding trek that requires discipline and dedication to instrument and craft.
“I don’t think the path to training as a musician has changed. It takes years of dedicated study to be proficient at a professional level, whether that be conducting, piano, violin, voice, guitar, steelpan, French horn, etc. And to master an instrument like the piano or violin will take a lifetime. The learning never ends,” he said.
The concert pianist started his journey as a wide-eyed teenager at St Mary’s College before earning a music scholarship to attend the music conservatory in New York to study conducting.
“It was my time at St Mary’s College under the tutelage of Lindy Ann Bodden-Ritch that inspired me and a host of other St Mary’s boys to pursue our love for music. I always felt drawn to being a conductor. I had been conducting a choir here in Trinidad for some four or five years before I was formally trained in that field. I did not know then what I was doing, but I learned a lot from the practical experience. I didn’t really set out to build a name, I was just pursuing my passion,” he recalled.
Tang Yuk admits that the current restrictions of the global pandemic have made life particularly difficult for musicians. Many performers find themselves grounded by travel restrictions and with very little to no opportunities to play income earning gigs.
Despite the challenges and setbacks, he believes music has a powerful part to play in helping to heal minds and hearts through and after the pandemic.
“It is a very challenging situation for all artists and arts organisations. But challenge breeds creativity. Music builds community, pride, teamwork, and it has the profound power to touch, uplift and inspire a complete stranger who may know nothing about music. One only has to write one inspiring song or composition, create a work of art, to have an influence on the entire world, even after you have departed this earth,” he said.
“For musicians to survive in this very competitive field today, they also need to be entrepreneurs with a host of other non-musical skills. Today’s musician has to be savvy about politics in their industry, marketing, social media, business sense, and developing a brand. None of these crucial skills are taught in today’s music degree programmes.”
Tang Yuk says the next generation of local musicians should hold fast to the rudiments of their craft and ensure they build a solid foundation with the basics of music theory.
“To our younger generation of musicians, I would say, one should not underestimate the value of music theory. Learning to play music or composing, without extensive knowledge of music theory, is like reading or writing a novel without a study of English grammar,” he concluded with a nod.