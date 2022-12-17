Claus for a Cause!

The rhythm section was in full swing as the choir sang their sweetest rendition of local Christmas song, “Around My Christmas Tree (Laughing Children)”. The parents and parishioners of the Santa Rosa/Malabar Roman Catholic Cluster were singing along for the Cluster’s children’s Christmas concert. Children of all ages were fiddling in their seats in anticipation of gifts and Santa Claus while a toddler was trying to scramble the Christmas party bags. “This rhythm section sounding good but the drums real loud!” an old woman sitting next to me and my family said and with that she walked outside. But to her surprise, as she opened the door of the Malabar RC Church Parish hall, the noise grew even louder. A different kind of noise though… Growling engines revving… The fracas was even bigger than “Laughing Children”… Everyone became curious. “Is it a bird, a plane?” a little boy with a red jersey asked excitedly. I walked outside along with the inquisitive crowd. What we met was a bizarre and yet beautiful sight.
Three men, perhaps between 50 and 60 years of age dressed in Santa Claus outfits on motor bikes, “clutch rocket sport bikes” to be exact. Like a Tom Cruise crew from Mission Impossible, they made their way into the car park. That’s when the concert turned into an extravaganza. Some of us were rookies to riding. One bike was adorned with Christmas decorations and another looked like something from a Fast and Furious sequel. The riding Santas were jolly and dancing, as another member of their team in a biker suit approached on his bike to make introductions. It was intriguing for both adults and children.
“Santa riding a bess bike, boy,” a little girl in a tutu skirt screamed while three little boys jumped for joy. The father of one boy examined one of the motorcycles like a little boy infatuated by his first toy- “This is a Honda? Wow, this is my dream bike!” While, the mother of two girls jumped on the other bike to take a photo. Indeed, these Santas were the highlight of the concert and their duty was to distribute toys to the children of Santa Rosa and Malabar. But before they began their toy and Christmas campaign I had to steal five minutes for an interview. I couldn’t resist… Perhaps it was because one the biker Santas engaged me. “We are part of the T&T Drifters motorcycle club. We do this Santa stint as charity throughout the country as well as other goodwill missions. We love to help people, we love to see children happy and we love to ride motorbikes,” he said smiling between his fake white beard and moustache.
“Santa, I want ah ride on your big bike,” a well-dressed boy in a blue shirt and slacks begged while his mother kept asking for selfies on the bikes. Gosh, stealing these Santas away from their adoring fans was hard but I had to tell their story. So eventually I got the chance. This is their short saga, a snapshot of the Biker Santas who traded sleighs for motorcycles, in the words of Michael Joseph, David Bashay and Sham Abdool.
Abdool: We belong to the T&T Drifters motorcycle club of which I am the president. We all have a passion to ride our bikes and bring goodwill and charity to those in need. We partner with many organisations nationwide to do food hampers, clothing distribution and of course dress up like Santas and do gift giving to children around Christmas time. Just last week we did a ride to Cedros to help flood victims, the week before we distributed Christmas gifts to 300 children. We believe that Christmas is about the Christ-like things you do and our mission in this season is to bring as many smiles to our children’s faces as we can. They love the motorbike appeal. It excites them and we love to do it. T&T Drifters perform charitable duties year round; it brings us to answer the call of those in need.
Joseph: I had my first scooter at age 17 and today makes 14 years since I riding motorbike. I have a 750 Honda. Girl, my passion is to ride motorbike and help people. Do you know that we had a Grinch in our crew today? Her had to work; he couldn’t make it but he is part of our Santa team and T&T Drifters…
Bashay: They call me ‘dhal power’ not Old Saint Nick. I am the black Santa on the motorbike. I love my ride and I love to see children smiling. Watch my bike; I have Christmas decorations and all. I like collecting offerings and giving to others. As riders we ride through rain, sun, storm and if it had snow we riding through that too. From South Oropuche to San Souci, nowhere is too far for us to reach communities who require relief efforts. My message to everyone for this Christmas 2022 is to think about others before yourself. Be the change in somebody else’s life; give and much will be given onto you. As for us at T&T Drifters, our season is a busy one. Look out for us on our motorbikes in our red, white and black. We coming, we revving and we spreading good cheer!
Our chat was concluded by a couple of photos as the Santas jumped right into their duties to the delight of laughing children and adults alike! For more information on T&T Drifters Motorcycle club contact 764-9669.