Clean-up at Caroni Swamp

SOME “three barrels” of an oily substance have been mopped up from a waterway that passes through the Caroni Bird Sanctuary, and the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) said yesterday the incident will be investigated.
The EMA confirmed yesterday afternoon that an oily substance had been found and cleaned out of a drainage area in the Caroni Swamp after it was alerted to a possible oil spill on Thursday evening.
The mop-up exercise continued into yesterday morning, and the EMA said in a statement that the cause of the incident is to be investigated. The incident occurred at Drain #9, east of the swamp, near the Caroni Flyover on the Uriah Butler Highway.
Concerns about possible pollution to the eco-sensitive Caroni Swamp and Bird Sanctuary were raised in a Facebook post by Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally on Thursday.
The EMA advised in a statement yesterday evening that it was “informed by the Forestry Division of the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries of a spill of oily material in the Caroni Swamp at around 5.00 p.m. on Thursday, 11 August 2022”.
The EMA said it “immediately” informed the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM), Institute of Marine Affairs (IMA) and Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries (MEEI).
“The EMA’s Environmental Police Unit (EPU) visited the site on the same day,” the authority said.
It later said of the impact that “the estimated amount of oily material is three barrels”.
Rambally, who visited on Thursday and again yesterday morning, raised the concern that the Bird Sanctuary was a protected site and represented an ecological “treasure trove”, not only to Trinidad and Tobago but to the Caribbean.
“I am very concerned as to where this spill has reached. If it has reached the riverine areas because that can spell certain disaster for the wildlife and fishes,” Rambally said, noting the substance appeared to have entered a drainage area.
Clean up, investigate
According to the EMA, the ODPM “procured a vacuum truck and other equipment for the clean-up, which commenced at 6:30pm last evening, 11 August 2022”.
The initial spill response was supervised by the ODPM and then handed over to Steve Lalbeharry, the EMA’s regional co-ordinator, around 7.50 p.m., the release said.
The response included the use of absorbent booms while a drone survey and initial assessment of the drainage of the potential source were conducted.
A sample was taken by the Forestry Division, and this will be handed over to the IMA, the EMA said, “however no source has been identified”.
The EMA advised that it has made a request to Supt Simon of the TTPS Central Division for “assistance with security at the site given the location and, in an effort, to prevent any further unauthorised access”.
The TTPS Highway Patrol Unit, police officers of the Caroni Police Station and officers of the Inter Agency Task Force were present during the exercise, the EMA said.
It also said: “Further surveillance will be conducted by Forestry Division along with EMA and IMA today to assess impacted areas along the river and whether it entered the Gulf of Paria. Further recovery and clean-up works will be conducted, and all contaminated material will be handed over to an approved facility for handling/ disposal.”
The Winston Nanan Caroni Bird Sanctuary Tours also thanked observers and those who acted, and in a Facebook post commended the agencies “for their prompt response in coming to treat with and investigate the cause of the spill”.
“We will continue to monitor the situation, especially the impact of the chemical that had already entered the waterway at Number 9 drain,” the tour body said.
In a Facebook post yesterday morning, Rambally said traces of the substance were observed in the drain close to an entrance of the Bird Sanctuary, near the highway. He showed areas close to the site, as well as the walls of the drain, where some of the substance was still present.
Rambally said it was possible the substance had been spilled by a truck, either because old oil had been poured out or there had been a leak.
The Caroni Bird Sanctuary is a protected wetland under the Ramsar Convention and is world famous for its intense ecosystem of flora and fauna, including rare and endangered species.
After showing decline for some years, its most famous feature as a roosting site for the national bird, the scarlet ibis, has begun to bounce back, some tour operators said yesterday.