As a boy, Nikolai Christopher always had his head in the clouds.
Enamoured by the “metal birds” he saw soaring into the skyline and gracefully landing at the Piarco International airport, he knew right away he wanted to become a pilot.
That boyhood dream recently became a reality when, at just 22 years old, Christopher earned his commercial wings at the CTI (Collegiate Training Initiative) Professional Flight Training Academy in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA.
“I am a first-generation pilot, but hopefully there would be more to come in the family,” Christopher said with a smile as wide as the wingspan of an airbus A380, when he spoke to the Express via WhatsApp last week.
Currently pursuing a degree in Airport Operations and Management at Broward College in Florida, Christopher credits the weekend trips his parents Stephen and Sherma made with him and his sister Sydney to Piarco, for lifting his passion for aviation.
“Ever since I could remember I wanted to be a pilot. Growing up, my parents would drive us to the airport to watch the planes land and take off — that was a favourite past-time of mine. Being in those metal birds and talking to the pilots after the flight was very awe-inspiring, and I always told my mom that I wanted to be one of those captains,” he reminisced.
Christopher put his flight plan into motion after graduating from Fatima College in 2017, when he moved to his current base in Florida. The St Joseph-born pilot admits however, that the long runway to getting airborne has been a true test of his commitment to the dream.
“It’s been a hell of a journey, waking up four in the morning to pre-flight and prep for lessons. The amount of information you have to retain is immense. If you are not into aviation, you will not stick with it; this is for people that live, breathe, and love airplanes.”
The thrust to finish
Christopher credits his instructor, former US Marine Noel Riviero, for keeping him on route and on time to his destination. The lesson of finishing what you start is one from which all young dreamers can benefit, he insists.
Christopher believes that apsiring pilots should seek out experienced heads within the industry, who can not only mentor their flight path, but help with daily life challenges.
“He (Riviero) taught me discipline and life lessons that really made me push to finish my flight training. For the youngsters, I would say if you really want it, you gotta push for it, reach out to other fellow pilots, let them guide you and give you as much info and motivation as they can, they are in the industry, they can help you choose the correct path of aviation that would definitely help you in the long run,”
So, what’s next for Christopher? He plans to return to T&T after graduation and hopefully get into the cockpit of a Caribbean Airlines ATR aircraft.
“I love my country, there’s no place like home. I can see myself flying for Caribbean Airlines for the long run, starting in the ATRs and working my way up to their new planes - the Boeing 737-800.”
For now though, Christopher continues to document the journey and invites all would-be pilots to follow his social media pages and reach out with their questions, comments and concerns.
“I will definitely be back in T&T telling my story. I am an adventurer/ videographer and I post about my experiences on social media quite frequently. If anyone would like information on aviation, you can get on to me on Instagram at nik_christopher.”