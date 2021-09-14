Clifford fought the good fight

“Clifford didn’t die from Covid.”
So insists calypsonian/comedian Myron Bruce, following the passing of his close friend and actor/comedian Clifford Learmond.
Learmond, 52, passed away in Tampa, Florida, USA, on Monday. In a Facebook post on August 28, the late actor wrote “COVID” in all caps and tagged the Tampa General Hospital as his current location. Four days later, on September 1, he wrote: “Getting discharged today!”
It was his last activity on social media.
Bruce said the two men were in regular contact throughout his hospital stay. Learmond, Bruce revealed, moved to the US in search of better care for his ongoing cardiac, renal and hypertension medical issues. Despite contrary reports, however, Bruce insists Learmond informed him he was Covid negative on September 2.
“He (Learmond) said he started to get some discomfort. He went in (to hospital) for his kidney. While in there, they tested him for Covid and he was positive. But Covid didn’t kill him. He was unvaccinated, yes, but Clifford didn’t die from Covid. They gave him some steroids to keep his lungs, and he was Covid negative when he left the hospital on September 2,” Bruce said.
Bruce said Learmond was instructed by his doctors to quarantine for three days following his release “and then go about his regular life”.
“On the fourth (of September), I had a chat with him and he say he was good. He sounded glad and was in good spirits, but he said he was just feeling physically weak. That was the last conversation I had with him. I spoke to his cousin last night and he said his body just gave up,” Bruce lamented.
Bruce said he and Learmond had discussed documenting his Covid recovery. The two shared a two-decade-long friendship and appeared in several comedy festivals together. Learmond, who Bruce described as an introvert, also often appeared on stage with the calypsonian as a supporting actor.
“I tell him, ‘If yuh eh dead, this is a hell of a story to tell’, and he said, yes, he want to tell the story about beating Covid. But the reality is his body was in a state and it (death) could have happened at anytime. We all knew anytime Cliff went into hospital, there was a real possibility he wouldn’t come out,” Bruce said.
A multitalented performer
A thespian for over 30 years, Learmond appeared in several advertisements and plays, including the late Raymond Choo Kong’s adaptation of Ray Cooney’s Run for Your Wife and his adaptation of the 1970 Broadway theatrical Norman Is That You?.
Event Promoter Randy Glasgow, whose self-titled production company staged several of the comedy festivals and concerts in which Learmond also performed, recalled the actor’s “professionalism, comedic brilliance and dedication to his craft” when he spoke to the Express yesterday.
“Off stage, he was a leader in the dressing room. Always imparting his knowledge and advice to the upcoming comedians and dramatists. He’s going to be missed,” Glasgow said via WhatsApp.
Comedian/radio announcer George Gonzales echoed Glasgow’s sentiments, saying on his first tour to perform in New York, Learmond “was the only one that made sure I was comfortable”.
“That, I never forgot, and in theatre, I was on a play, a very funny one at that, he said: ‘George, you’re a very funny person; in theatre, it’s important not to be a comedian, just be funny and you’ll have people laughing,” an emotional Gonzales shared via WhatsApp.
Express features and publications editor Wayne Bowman recalled Learmond voicing dreams of becoming a performer while working at a CD store in Port of Spain during the early ’90s.
“We both hated it (that job). We couldn’t deal with fixed ten-hour work days, six days a week. Cliff always wanted to be an entertainer, to sing, act, do comedy. Cliff was very unhappy being trapped in that shop every day. When the opportunity came to be on a stage rather than at a counter, he bolted,” Bowman recalled.
Actor/rapso artiste Wendell Manwarren meanwhile recalled fondly being greeted by “Clifford Learmond’s big smiling face” when he first entered tent theatre in 1986.
“In those days, I didn’t know nothing and I learned a lot from Clifford. The main thing was how to throw yuhself into a part, how to not hold back, how to give. Clifford was an incredibly giving, talented, funny actor and ah human being. He was also very passionate and committed to social justice and trying to right wrongs. I admired him tremendously. He had a long, hard struggle in the last few years. He fought the good fight. His work is over. No more sorrow, no more pain. Rest in peace, Cliffy,” a reflective Manwarren said via WhatsApp voice note.
A brother and a true friend
Theatre’s leading ladies Nikki Crosby and Penelope Spencer both worked closely with Learmond on several projects. Spencer recalled meeting “a gentle, funny-for-days” character when she started at the Baggase Company, who “had no qualms putting on a dress and a wig for a laugh”.
Learmond may be best remembered by contemporary audiences as the cross-dressing lead in the music video for Marcia Miranda’s timeless Christmas classic “Bring Out de Ham”.
“He was so secure in his masculinity. Clifford Learmond was my friend, one of the best human beings I know. He loved his daughter more than anything in the world; he was a proud father,” an emotional Spencer wrote on Facebook messenger.
Crosby said Learmond was part of a WhatsApp group that included herself, Spencer and actors Richard Ragoobarsingh and Cecilia Salazar, where they shared encouraging words to each other on a near-daily basis.
“It’s a hard blow for us. We were kind of his comfort; we would talk to him, trying to take him through. When he got Covid, we were all praying. He was so funny and intelligent, a good father and friend. He would be missed dearly. He was our brother and we loved him,” Crosby, who recently migrated to the US, said via WhatsApp voice note.
Spencer added Learmond had recently shared condolences in that very group after the recent passing of his close friend and musician Dawud Orr, and the mother of actress Debra Boucaud Mason.
“He said he was well, but to let Debra know he was sorry. I loved my friend and I’ll miss him dearly. Not many people knew he was skilled in martial arts, he loved dogs, he was a Carenage boy; I will miss my friend real bad,” Spencer added.
Theatre luminary Errol Fabien, who witnessed Learmond’s entire career first hand, found words difficult when he spoke to Express yesterday.
“I wish I could put words and thoughts together to respond. This is just a very hard event for me. Clifford was a true friend, a phenomenal talent and I am deeply saddened by his passing,” Fabien said.