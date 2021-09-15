RAYMOND Charles has been a beekeeper for 40 years and has overcome challenges along the way, but 2021 is by far the roughest year he has ever experienced.
Charles is not alone. This year, which has been wetter than average, has spelt disaster for honey production and for many of those in the beekeeping industry who rely upon bees for their livelihood.
“We’ve had bad years in between, but this year has been really bad. The year started off good, but then the rains came and continued throughout the months. We know here in the Caribbean we have two seasons: a dry and a rainy season, but this year the seasons are all how,” said Charles.
Normally at this time of year, Charles would have between eight to nine barrels filled with honey—the equivalent of gallons upon gallons of prized liquid gold. However, he only has two.
“I can barely supply myself, much less others,” said Charles, who has 200 hives.
Daaga and Juma Lessey of Bongo Buzz are in the same boat as Charles and other beekeepers. Aside from beekeeping, the Lessey brothers have created an entire business out of honey, which includes honey lemon pepper sauce, honey vinegar, honey mead, honey soap and various local fruit juices, jams and kuchelas.
In 2017, their honey-filled chocolate, which was a joint venture between Jensen Enterprises and Bongo Buzz, created a huge buzz at the Salon du Chocolat in Paris, France. But Lessey (D) admitted that business this year has been mostly non-existent.
“Customers are calling every day, and every day I have to disappoint them,” he said.
Direct impacts of weather
To understand the current situation that many beekeepers are in, one must plunge into the fascinating yet fragile world of bees.
The reason why a wetter-than-average year affects honey production is because heavy rainfall reduces the bees’ access to nectar and pollen. The water can weigh down bees and impede their flight, making it dangerous to fly, so they avoid doing so.
Additionally, heavy rainfall, coupled with high, gusty winds, can blow off pollen or entire flowers, thereby disrupting the pollination process and impeding the work of pollen-foraging bees.
“Everything—all life—depends on rain. But too much rain means no pollination, no flowers and no honey,” said Charles.
The Lessey brothers and Charles are aware that what is happening is a direct impact of climate change. And the effects are not limited to fauna; one beekeeper reported that the mora tree, which usually flowers in August, didn’t flower this year while some trees are budding earlier than anticipated.
While beekeepers are hoping for a turnaround in the weather patterns, in the meantime, they are doing whatever they can to keep and save their bees. This involves hive manipulation where some frames are moved from one hive to another to avoid the bees from swarming. Or beekeepers may resort to moving their hives completely.
Since bees can’t forage for nectar and pollen in heavy rains, beekeepers must feed them or risk losing them. Most of Charles’ time goes towards managing his bee colonies, breeding queens and making sure his hives are not under attack from disease.
To say that Charles enjoys beekeeping would be an understatement. As a young boy, he began minding black sugar bees in a cardboard box. Eventually, he gravitated to the Africanised bees.
“In this life, God gives everybody a gift,” said Charles, who acknowledges that minding bees is his gift. “I asked God, who is the greatest teacher to guide me. Since I was small, I always wanted to reach where I am today.”
Remove, don’t kill them
Charles received a lot of encouragement from his mentor, Mr Butcher, who inspired him to expand his beekeeping skills. Today, he has 200 hives in Caura, Tamana, Moruga and other parts of the country.
Charles explains that beekeeping has its hazards, and the process of harvesting honey is time-consuming and also costly. Most if not all the equipment he uses is imported; these factors, in turn, impact the price of honey.
Most of the effects of climate change—hurricanes, floods and forest fires—are impossible to ignore, but its effects on bees and other insects have for the most part gone unnoticed by our society.
The inescapable fact is that without bees, we and most of the foods we depend on cannot survive. Bees pollinate 95 per cent of fruits and vegetables, birds and other insects do the rest. In his decades of beekeeping, Charles has observed the dangers spraying has on bee populations, and urges people to contact beekeepers to remove hives rather than kill bees.
“If we destroy bees, then we are actually destroying ourselves because they are responsible for most of our fruits and vegetables,” he said.
Additionally, Charles warned about contraband honey coming from Venezuela into Trinidad and Tobago. He reminds citizens that any honey entering the country illegally can potentially introduce the American foulbrood disease—a fatal bacterial disease which can infect the strongest to the weakest bee colonies.
Anderson Webb has dedicated the past 11 years of his life to beekeeping. In addition to working long hours, Webb also does a lot of research, which is important if a farmer is to adjust and adapt to changing climates. He is hopeful there are much better days ahead, but he is calling for farmers to receive more support.
“Apart from the bees, farmers are also taken for granted. There are so many great farmers in Trinidad who do the best that they could,” said Webb. “Beekeeping is my life, it is all that I do. We could use more support from the Ministry of Food Production, in the form of people meeting with farmers and giving technical assistance.”