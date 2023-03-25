Close to President Kangaloo’s heart

Newly installed President Christine Kangaloo specially selected songbird Melanie Hudson’s “I Will Always Be There For You” and the late calypsonian Merchant’s (Dennis Franklin) “Let Us Build A Nation Together” for the Southernaires Choir to sing at her inauguration on March 20 at the Queen’s Park Savannah (QPS), Port Of Spain.
Resplendent in their red and white gowns, the Southernaires, formerly led by the late artistic director Joy Caesar, delivered a captivating performance drawing upon the talents of VOIX Riches, an alumni choir from St Joseph’s Convent, San Fernando, where Kangaloo was an outstanding pupil.
The Southernaires Choir is led by musical director Peter Lockhart, a pianist, and assistant director/mezzo-soprano Michelle Dowrich.
In a telephone interview, Lockhart said: “It’s quite an honour for us to have sung at President Kangaloo’s inauguration. She picked those two songs.
“We had not done much since the pandemic. Then we lost our beloved Joy Caesar.”
“We got it together. We gave a great performance for President Kangaloo. Wherever Joy is, we hope she is looking down and she is pleased. We look forward to many more performances.”
Dowrich also shared her sentiments: “We were thrilled when President Kangaloo called upon us to perform. Southernaires has always been close to her heart. We wish her all the best.”