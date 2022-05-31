Closure matters!

GROWING up in a hunting family, Vallence Rambharat never imagined that one day his skills would prove invaluable in the search for missing persons.
It took one case—that of missing 23-year-old Andrea Bharatt—to change the trajectory of his life. While the country waited with bated breath to learn the outcome of the search for Bharatt, Rambharat observed as the police directed their attention to the forested areas in the North-Eastern district.
“I said to myself, they need the help of hunters,” recalled Rambharat.
On February 1, 2021, he contacted then-commissioner of police Gary Griffith and offered to lend assistance in the search for Bharatt. He got the green light and the following day, several male and female hunters arrived on the scene and immediately got to work. Although their tireless efforts ended in tragedy, it made them more determined to reunite families with their missing loved ones.
That was the beginning of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team. The group is made up of 27, simple yet dedicated individuals; 24 in Trinidad and three in Tobago who volunteer their time and resources in the search for missing persons. The four teams are led by Shamsudeen Ayube (North), Ramnauth Ramcharitar (Central), Johnny Maharaj (South) and Kester Jerry in Tobago.
“When someone goes missing, the family has no idea about what to do or where to start. We feel privileged to be able to serve T&T in an area that never existed before,” said Rambharat, who is the captain of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team.
Since the start of 2022, the team has worked on 162 missing person cases, which Rambharat says is an “explosion” compared to last year. Out of 162 cases, 92 people were found, 14 of which were victims of drowning or murder.
Searching with hope in mind
Rambharat wears several hats; he is the group’s leader, public relations officer and lead researcher. He keeps track of all the data as they relate to each search. Every day, the team receives between two and three reports of missing persons; on the day Rambharat spoke with the Express, there were two teams actively searching for two young men.
When the team receives a report of a missing person, not a minute is wasted; they reach out to the family right away, assemble and process as much info as they can, and share details of the missing person along with updates on Facebook. They also share search techniques with friends and family members of the missing person.
When a search ends in tragedy, it takes a toll on the team.
“We always search with hope in mind. We were sure that Andrea would have been found alive; the fact that she met a tragic end was very difficult to take. We were heartbroken and several hunters had to be consoled. The purpose of the organisation came from that emotional experience,” said Rambharat.
Because of the nature of their work, Rambharat admits that it’s easy to get discouraged. Reminding himself of the group’s main objective helps.
“From time to time, I look at our motto, ‘Closure matters’, and I reflect on our vision which is to work with law enforcement to help families achieve closure when loved ones go missing. Some might say the police aren’t doing enough —but that’s not our cause; they might say the families aren’t doing enough—that’s not our cause. Our cause has always been to reunite loved ones with their families. In a world full of problems, there is always hope,” he said.
Rambharat is also an avid reader and keeps abreast of the law as it pertains to the protection of children.
Broken, dysfunctional families
The mission of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team is a personal one for Rambharat for several reasons. He’s a family man and a former teacher, principal and school supervisor. He has spent his entire life among children. Societal problems are impacting heavily on young people; this is an issue that needs to be on the front burner, said Rambharat.
Among all the cases that have come to the attention of the organisation so far for the year, there were 62 reports of missing teenage girls, 48 of whom have been found. When Rambharat reviews the team’s statistics, what sticks out the most is the sheer number of broken and dysfunctional families that don’t prioritise education and are under extreme economic pressure. A broken family or the temptation of a glamorous life has lured some girls away from their homes— sometimes with tragic consequences. Among the Hunters Search and Rescue Team are two trained counsellors who talk with people who have been reunited with their families and try to provide guidance on the best way forward.
“My advice to parents is: try to create an oasis in the home where children can feel loved and cared for, and place a greater emphasis on education—behavioural change can be achieved through education,” said Rambharat.
He also urges people to take a stand when they see something that is not right.
“The notion of the village raising the child is not lost. I’m still of the view that the vast majority of citizens would be vigilant and caring with respect to anybody’s child. What is happening is that people are hesitating instead of reacting spontaneously when faced with a crisis situation. We should all do the right thing because it’s the right thing to do,” he said.
People who are missing are a national issue that must be addressed now through education, parenting courses and by engaging young ones, said Rambharat.
In the meantime, the Hunters Search and Rescue Team will continue their work because as their motto says, “closure matters”.
“We don’t want recognition,” said Rambharat. “We want exposure in order for more families to reach out to us so that we can find their loved ones.”