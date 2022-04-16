CLR James’s change legacy

To invoke CLR James is to excite thought and vision, enliven ambition, and inspire change. Historian, author, revolutionary, luminary—James’s influence extends to spheres of social, historical, and political theory and practice, and he will be in the spotlight at the 2022 NGC Bocas Lit Fest, “Four Days to Change the World”, which runs from April 28 to May 1.
“James’s work and thought are as relevant and as radical now as they ever were, perhaps even more so,” says Nicholas Laughlin, festival and programme director of the NGC Bocas Lit Fest. And that is why the late thinker (born in Trinidad in 1901, died in London in 1989) will also be featured in a pre-festival event on April 20, when Bocas Lit Fest partners with the UK literary organisation the Royal Society of Literature (RSL) to host the panel discussion “The RSL Remembers CLR James”.
Part of the RSL’s “Vital Discussions” series, the event celebrates James’s work and legacy. Hosted online by the British Library, starting at 2.30 pm TT time, the panel brings together T&T novelist Ayanna Lloyd Banwo, James’s former publisher Margaret Busby, James’s former wife and colleague Selma James, and Nicole-Rachelle Moore, the British Library’s Curator of Caribbean Collections.
The panellists will lead the audience in an exploration of James’s writings through three of his most esteemed works: the novel Minty Alley, the literary study Mariners, Renegades, and Castaways, and The Black Jacobins, James’s classic study of the Haitian Revolution. The event is free for RSL members and Digital Events Passholders. For further information and to book tickets, non-members can visit rsliterature.org/rsl-event/vital-discussions-rsl-remembers-c-l-r-james/.
The NGC Bocas Lit Fest will bring focus to James’s life, the subject of a new full-length biography, CLR James: A Life Beyond the Boundaries, on April 28. Author John L Williams — a biographer and novelist from Cardiff, Wales — will be in conversation with Barbadian scholar Aaron Kamugisha. The session, from 8 to 9 p.m., like all festival events, is free to all and requires no registration, streaming at bocaslitfest.com and the festival’s YouTube and Facebook platforms.
“I write biographies because people fascinate me,” says Williams. “In particular, I’m interested in people whose lives defy the expectations of their society—mavericks, seers, tricksters.” He describes James as a “thoroughly admirable, brilliant, and inspiring thinker.” Williams, who was influenced by Caribbean culture growing up in Cardiff and London in the 70s and 80s, says James’s analysis of how cricket and the Caribbean impacted the UK and vice versa made him “rethink” how he saw the world.
From Minty Alley and The Black Jacobins to Beyond a Boundary, across his prolific essays and political activities, James encouraged individual and collective reflection, and promoted independence from boundaries imposed by self and by the legacy of colonialism.
His activism against racism and colonialism, and for socialism and Pan-Africanism, secured him a place among the foremost intellectuals of the 20th century and beyond.
As Laughlin adds: “To think seriously about social change and the future of Caribbean societies, we need to draw on all the resources of our past thinkers and doers. James is one of those we’ll still be engaging with for generations to come.”
NGC is the title sponsor of the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, OCM, First Citizens, and the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts are main sponsors, Massy Foundation and The UWI are sponsors.