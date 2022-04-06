I join the rest of the nation in congratulating the Spiritual Shouter Baptist religious body on its resilience and tenacity in practising and preserving its religious beliefs in spite of great challenges and adversity.

In Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s address at an event to cele­brate the Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day public holiday, he mentioned that the Shouter Baptist Cathedral was 90 per cent complete, and that Government had contributed a grant of $10 million. He also said that an additional ten acres of land was made available to them to be consecrated as a memorial garden.