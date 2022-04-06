A busload of visitors disembarked on the main street of the Moruga town of Gran Chemin and, armed with cameras, made their way around landmark buildings such as the Moruga Museum, the Catholic Church and, finally, the monument of St Peter’s.
Their reaction came as no surprise to members of the community present when these people expressed shock and dismay at the sight that confronted them. Some took photos, some turned away.
One visitor from the United States, on learning that the monument had been left to the tides, remarked that this was a disgrace to the Catholic Church, the local fishing community and the tourism culture of the country.
Coastal erosion is claiming land and all that is therein unabatedly. Countries across the globe have been racing to brace and strengthen areas that are vulnerable to the high seas. The beachfront of Gran Chemin has already lost most of its original land space as changing tides wash further inland.
The month of March marked the tenth anniversary of the commissioning of the St Peter’s monument in Gran Chemin. The unveiling took place three months after on July 1, 2012, during the annual celebration of the birthday of the Apostle Peter on June 29, or the nearest Sunday to that date. The celebration is hosted around fishing communities as St Peter was a fisherman.
According to the fishermen of the community, the significance of the monument is losing its meaning among the younger generation to whom it should matter most. Like everything else, aesthetics are being favoured above the historical and religious importance that is part of the life of the community.
“To call the collapsing monument the ‘leaning tower of Moruga’ does not define who we are or does not uphold the religious significance of the original landmark.”
Preserving fishing heritage
Visitors to the beachfront of Gran Chemin often find local fishermen roasting fish on the beach in the vicinity of the monument, a scene that recreates biblical passages highlighting the preparing and sharing of loaves and fish by Jesus and his disciples. This is the daily life of this coastal community.
Eric Lewis, founder of the St Vincent Ferrer Society that is responsible for the building and erection of monuments in Moruga and environs, shared that the St Peter’s monument is the most prominent landmark along the South coast, but the Columbus monument just east of it has a higher number of visitors each year. This is partly because of the controversial presence of the latter, in a time when cultural identity among a variety of peoples surpasses original markers of ages past. However, the simple fishermen of Moruga want these monuments restored and preserved as part of their community’s heritage.
There are monuments along Trinidad’s coastline that have escaped the ravages of erosion, and there are those that have not.
The oldest local statue of St Peter stands on Saut d’Eau Beach along Trinidad’s North coast. It is sometimes called “St Cion” for Simon, a twist to the Apostle’s biblical name, Simon Peter. This statue has so far remained intact.
A fate beneath the waves
One other life-sized statue that was also erected just east of Moruga ten years ago, on May 12, 2012, was that of “Mary”. Called “the Mary statue” by fishermen along the South coast, it held prominence on the eastern end of Canari Bay. However, this statue recently toppled off its rock pedestal as a result of relentless erosion and now lies beneath the waves.
The St Peter’s monument in Gran Chemin seems poised to suffer the same fate if remedial work is not done soon. When the St Vincent Ferrer Society had installed this monument ten years ago, it stood 150 metres from the high-water mark in an area called St Peter’s Square that is inclusive of the church.
A cross erected at the front of the monument was eroded away after four years. Today, the ocean crashes past the exposed base of St Peter’s and continues up onto the roadway. Lewis recommends urgent stabilisation of the base by installing a tabletop foundation with pilings to save the 30-foot (nine-metre)-tall structure.
Meanwhile, the encroaching tides of climate change continue to threaten the life of the St Peter’s monument before our eyes.