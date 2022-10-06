Too flippant. Out of touch. Disconnected.
Those were the words hand-picked by calypso entertainer RemBunction (Roland Yearwood) to describe the response from members of Government towards public criticism of the 2022 national budget.
“We know what going on. We know the situation in the country. What we are seeing is some people become very flippant when they in positions of power and are disconnected from those everyday realities,” RemBunction told the Express yesterday.
There was widespread public outcry this week following Minister of Finance Colm Imbert’s reading of the budget in Parliament last week Monday. Imbert notably increased the price of gas by $1 per litre for premium and super gasoline, and 50 cents for diesel.
In subsequent news conferences, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley called on citizens to “not misbehave” and to “be reasonable” following the price increase. PM Rowley’s suggestion of citizens “choosing” to “crawl to Port of Spain” was laughed at in several viral social media posts.
“A simple choice like choosing when you travel could save your fuel bill. If you get in that traffic at a particular hour for no good reason and crawling to Port of Spain from Sangre Grande, you burnt up fuel. And if you had chosen to go at a different time, you wouldn’t have had to burn up,” Rowley said.
Sport Minister Shamfa Cudjoe and Government MP Keith Scotland have also publicly defended the budget and openly criticised the negative response from citizens, with the former calling for “sacrifice” and the latter suggesting “riding bicycles to work” and “coal pots” as alternatives to saving on fuel bills.
Those public exchanges form the subject and punchlines of RemBunction’s aptly titled calypso, “Coal Pot”.
The Belmont-based bard takes aim particularly at Scotland, in the animation for the song that has already been shared online tens of thousands of times, calling him “disconnected and elite”.
“Some of the statements being made in public spaces by those put in power to represent us, across the board, are quite insensitive.
“When they make statements like that, I have to wonder what’s really your purpose,” RemBunction continued.
The calypsonian
has the voice, the people
have the power
Holding the mirror to society remains the job of the calypsonian, Rembunction said. But the real power to force change always has been and remains with the people.
“It’s real simple (to ensure change). The simplest thing is to make dem know they can actually lose their seat and be replaced,” RemBunction started saying.
“The problem is,” he continued, “people tend to toe party lines.
“Unfortunately, rather than hold people accountable for performing their duties, we allow them to get away with less than stellar performances because of fear.
“We have these long-standing career politicians realising they not going nowhere and there till they dead because people will take that and always vote them back in, so there is no motivation to represent,” he lamented.
Disconnected politicians should recognise that despite their current standings, they have a responsibility to understand the plights of the people they represent.
“I have a thing I say: the best way to remain humble is to remember you have to (use the bathroom), shave, bathe and dead just like everybody else.
Often times we let wealth, position, social standing and popularity cloud our vision of what the world is and our function in the world,” he said.
Rembunction called on the masses to continue to use the most potent platform available—social media—to ensure their voices are heard. He vows to continue do his part.
“Social media can be used to make everything relative—to disseminate perspectives and art.
The role I am playing here is using the new technology to do what the music would have always done organically: reflect the voice of the people,” RemBunction concluded.
