GROWING up in a hunting family, Vallence Rambharat never imagined that one day his skills would prove invaluable in the search for missing persons.

It took one case—that of missing 23-year-old Andrea Bharatt—to change the trajectory of his life. While the country waited with ba­ted breath to learn the outcome of the search for Bharatt, Rambharat observed as the police directed their attention to the forested areas in the North-Eastern district.