Smoking Hill has been the subject of hunters’ tales and fisherfolk banter. The eerie location atop the South Coast cliffs of Chatham assumes a wispy, often smoke-covered, vista depending on the fanning of the breezes around the area. When there is a calm period, plumes of smoke remain suspended over the spot from which they were emitted.
Smoking Hill has assumed landmark status over the years, with some locals reporting that those adrift out in the Channel take directions using the “cloudy hill” to reach land.
When poet and tour guide Tony Bedassie took us to visit this geological site some years ago, it sat near the top of the seaside cliffs, bare of vegetation. It was a landscape of varying colours of yellow, brown and white, and smoke billowed from several vents, forcing us to make detours across the site. The air was filled with fumes that made us so nauseous that we had to minimise our time of exposure there.
On our return trip to Smoking Hill last weekend, we found that there was a drastic change to this seascape. The entire strip of coastline was succumbing to heavy erosion. Cliffs were crumbling onto their bases, creating a beach that was rock-strewn in many parts.
There was new material that had emerged from deeper within the hill, in the form of stones that had been baking for eons. Some were burnt black in parts and easily broken. Cliffs had lost their vertical gradient and had become so treacherous with loose material that to attempt a climb was challenging.
At the mercy of the tides
Students of geology admire this part of the coastline for its exposed, distinct horizontal layering of rock types. Sadly, high tides were eroding the base of this beautiful stretch of stratified cliffside so much that the hog plum and cocorite palm trees at the top seemed to be doing a balancing act. Huge chunks of the upper face of the cliffs had broken off and fallen onto the beach because of the lack of supporting bases. Piles of subsurface material lay at the mercy of incoming tides.
We attempted to access Smoking Hill at a spot we gauged to be safest. This entailed scrambling up a narrow tract of hardy vegetation that held fast in a gully despite the collapsing terrain around. We ultimately reached our goal after disturbing much loose stone that rolled down from beneath our feet.
This was the character of the bare face of the cliff. This was the brittle stone that once composed the outer edge of the lignite seam. Above us, two iguanas on a branch struck a picture of repose as they perhaps contemplated a trip onto the warm loose sand atop the brow of the hill. How much longer would they be able to survive with the continuing heavy loss of habitat occurring?
There was a brisk breeze coming in with the changing tide. This blew away wisps of smoke that were attempting to rise from openings in the seam. Burnt-out skeletal branches that had surrendered to the inhospitable terrain littered parts of the area. The air was filled with that toxic smell that urged us to linger not.
The exposed strip of area we had walked on and explored in the past was a lot narrower now. This was because of the continuing disintegration of its structure onto the beach below.
It was interesting to note the colourful variety of stones that were strewn below the caving cliffsides along this part of the coastline. It was also disturbing to measure the amount of land that had been lost to the sea, more than 50 feet (15 metres) in parts.