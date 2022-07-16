Colombian artist to exhibit at Horizons

“As long as I feel the need to take a brush and forget the world, its problems and fears and only sink into thoughts that are transformed into colours and images, I will continue to enjoy painting…” —Juan Carlos Suárez.
This July Horizons Art Gallery will once again feature the incredible paintings of the noted Colombian painter and muralist Juan Carlos Suárez.
Suárez was born in the city of Bogota, but from the age of five has lived in the Colombian province of Quindio. Crossed by the Andes, the picturesque Quindio department is one of the smallest Colombian states, but one of the most important for coffee production and tourism. Suárez strongly identifies as a Quindian, proudly capturing the lush flora and fauna of the region in his vivid acrylic paintings and his murals.
He began his artistic journey early, having a taste for art from a young age. He studied in various places, then entered the School of Graphic Communication “Workshop Two”. Suárez first gained recognition when he participated in the International Graphic Humour Festival “Ricardo Rendon” in Rio Negro, winning the First Grand Prize.
Keen to capture on canvas the majesty and grandeur of the rainforests of his region of residence, Suárez has developed a reputation as a great landscape painter and muralist.
Today he is one of the greatest portrayers of Colombian Andean scenes.
Suárez’ exhibition can be attended either in person or virtually on July 19.
Those wishing to attend the virtual opening can do so at 5.30 p.m. via the link: http://www.facebook.com/horizonsarttrinidad.
The online show will be broadcast live, so viewers are encouraged to interact and join the chat.
Art lovers may alternatively attend the opening in person from 6.30 p.m. to 8.00 p.m. at Horizons Art Gallery, 37, Mucurapo Road, St James. Current health protocols will be in place. This exhibition can also be viewed in the gallery until July 30, from 8.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. Mondays to Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
Please call 628-9769 for further details.