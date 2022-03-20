Colon cancer is curable...

Neeleeji Entertainment Limited, a company duly registered in T&T, has partnered with the Hindi Foundation of T&T Inc, Saathi Foundation/ Kries Ramkhelawan Musical Institute (Suriname), Mahatma Gandhi Cultural Organisation (MGCO), Shiv Sangeet School of Music and Prema Shakti Dancers & Theatre Productions to produce Sangeet Pradarshan—a new and exciting television production aimed at promoting the singing talent of contestants between the ages of 15 to 35 within the Indian Diaspora. The format for this unique singing contest includes audition, preliminary, semifinal and final presentations.