Colon cancer is curable...

COLORECTAL (colon) cancer awareness in T&T is woefully lacking. But the Endoscopy Trinidad and Tobago Centre (ETTC) is hoping to change that. Last month, the centre embarked on its fitTEST pilot screening project and began inviting people to be screened free of charge for colorectal cancer. The project is targeting women and men ages 45-75 years old.
“We hope to continue in perpetuity,” says specialist surgeon endoscopist and medical director of EndoscopyTT, Dr Feisal Daniel.
The importance of screening could never be overemphasised. During the course of the pandemic, Daniel’s private practice, which is located on King Street, St Joseph, diagnosed 30-40 patients with colorectal cancer, the persons ranged between 40 to 93 years old.
“The striking thing is that none of them were ever offered screening for colon cancer. One hundred per cent of them during the course of their life were screened for some other cancer besides colorectal cancer,” says Daniel who added that in the first two and a half months of 2022, five ETTC patients were diagnosed with colon cancer.
In a recent study done by EndoscopyTT, more than 85 per cent of those surveyed indicated that they were never offered a screen test for colon cancer.
Throughout the years, Daniel has observed that although early screening has been proven to be effective in the fight against cancers, many are not availing themselves of it. For instance, concrete evidence that a polypectomy prevents colorectal cancer was published as far back as 1993.
A polypectomy is a procedure used to remove polyps or an abnormal collection of tissue from the inside of the colon. However Daniel finds it puzzling that something that is evidence-based is not being made more available.
“Something is fundamentally wrong,” says Daniel, who obtained his GI fellowship in Rome and was a consultant in the Endoscopy Department at the San Fernando General Hospital and Sangre Grande District Hospital.
While a lot of people are being screened locally, the fact is that far more are not being screened, says Daniel. Global statistics show that most of those who are dying from colorectal cancer have had a late diagnosis - something that could have been prevented had they been screened sooner.
The symptoms of colon cancer include rectal bleeding, altered bowel habits - constipation/diarrhoea, abdominal discomfort and weight loss.
“However if you wait for all these symptoms to appear, you can reach stage three or four where the five year mortality is less than 20 per cent and you will need radiation and chemotherapy. Colon cancer that is diagnosed early is curable,”he said.
The FitTEST which Endoscopy TT is offering free of charge is quick, simple and can be done in the comfort of one’s home. Since cancers bleed, the fitTEST screens a sample of stool for the presence of microscopic blood.
Colon cancer can develop quite painlessly, says Daniel, stool testing picks up on the presence of cancer before you start having physical symptoms.
For the full benefit, over the course of a lifetime one has to do the test every one or two years. Daniel advises patients that haemorrhoids, bowel disease or polyps can result in positive tests.
“False positives” are well recognised and expected because the stool tests are very sensitive to blood, he adds. Positive tests demand a diagnostic colonoscopy.
So far, out of all the test results that were returned to EndoscopyTT, one was positive and a subsequent colonoscopy revealed an advanced adenoma which is the term used to describe a large glandular polyp. It was removed which essentially prevented colon cancer.
“This is a screen test that is readily available that you can do in the privacy of your home after having a bowel motion which you do a couple hundred times for the year, so what is the resistance?” asks Daniel.
The centre planned on launching the project last September but postponed the launch date when Covid-19 numbers spiked. But as the centre recorded new cases of colon cancer, Daniel thought it was their civic responsibility to get the screening project off the ground.
The pandemic has had a negative impact on cancer screenings and cancer care in general - both of which got pushed to the sidelines, says Daniel. Hospitals closed their endoscopy services because they were deemed “high risk”. In the meantime, cancers are being presented at a more advanced stage.
There is a criterion one needs to meet to be part of the pilot screening project. If someone has a high risk of colon cancer or has a family history of colon cancer the team at EndoscopyTT will most likely recommend one of their other services. But the most important thing is to get screened, stresses Daniel.
“By the time colorectal cancer is diagnosed it has been in the body for four or five years, it takes time to develop, and that is the window of opportunity for screening,”says Daniel. “Colon cancer is imminently curable but demands an early diagnosis. Prevention is better than cure, screening saves lives and it’s proven, there’s nothing “experimental’ about it.”