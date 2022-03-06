THE month of March is designated Colon Cancer Awareness month. It’s a time of the year that has special significance for Trinidad-born, US-based gastroenterologist Dr Gina Sam who shared her expertise on the disease with the Express.
The colon is the lower part of the intestinal tract and the role it plays can never be understated. In the colon, water and salts are absorbed from undigested foods and muscles move the waste products toward the rectum. Colon cancer can start in the lining of the intestine or at the end of it.
Even though colon cancer does not benefit from the same level of public awareness as other cancers, according to Sam, it is one of the leading cancers.
“Internationally, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer worldwide,”says Sam. “It is the fourth most common cause of death by cancer, accounting for about 700,000 deaths.”
What are the symptoms? Sam explains.
“The symptoms can be abdominal pain, bleeding, weight loss, decreased appetite, constipation, diarrhoea, fatigue or bloating,” she says.
Importance of screening
Interestingly, Sam indicated that in many cases of colon cancer there may be no symptoms. This emphasises the importance of screening which can detect cancer in its early stages thus improving the chances of treatment and survival.
Colorectal cancer has a higher incidence rate among men than women and it is three to four times more common in developed than developing nations, says Sam. She adds that the survival rate depends on which stage the cancer was diagnosed.
“If the cancer is localised, the survival rate is 91 per cent,” says the gastroenterologist who adds that if the cancer has spread to surrounding tissues or organs and/or the regional lymph nodes, the five year survival rate is around 72 per cent.
Sam urges those who are 45 years or older to do a stool test or a colonoscopy to screen for colon cancer.
“It is important to get screened with a stool test or a colonoscopy to detect polyps. A colonoscopy is a procedure where a gastroenterologist goes in with a tube with a camera at the end which looks for polyps which are abnormal cells that can grow into cancer. If polyps are seen during a colonoscopy, they are removed,” she explains.
Sam chose a career in medicine because she enjoys helping people.
Years ago when she began her internal medicine residency at Lenox Hill, she did research with a famous gastrointestinal (GI) expert Dr Burton Korelitz and was determined to obtain a fellowship in GI.
Avoiding colon cancer
She wanted to do procedures but also treat a vast range of diseases ranging from gerd, irritable bowel syndrome to gallstones and hepatitis. Sam was also interested in doing colonoscopies and reminding polyps which decreases the risk of developing colon cancer. By “reminding a polyp” Sam is essentially saving a patient’s life and avoiding colon cancer.
“I am honoured to help patients through the process,” says Sam.
While colon cancer draws attention in the US, there is very little awareness of it in the Caribbean. Sam hopes to be part of a movement that shines the spotlight on this disease especially since colon cancer is one of the cancers where incidence is increasing. According to the World Cancer Research Fund, over the next 15 years the number of colorectal cancer cases are set to increase by 60 per cent.
There is a link between certain lifestyle habits and colon cancer. Smoking cigarettes and drinking alcohol has been found to increase one’s risk of getting colon cancer. Additionally the WCRF Third Expert Report Diet, Nutrition, Physical Activity and Cancer: A Global Perspective found that there is strong evidence that consuming red meat, processed meat and alcoholic beverages increases your risk of colorectal cancer; being overweight and obese also increases one’s risk.
On the other hand, being physically active and consuming wholegrains, dairy products and foods containing dietary fibre decreases the risks of colon cancer.
For more information on how diet, nutrition and physical activity affect colon cancer risk visit www.wcrf.org.