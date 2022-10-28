“Long ago in Tobago, de Carnival wasn’t so, oh lawd oh!”

Those lyrics from the late iconic Tobago-born bard Shadow (Winston Bailey) take on new meaning this weekend, as the sister isle hosts Tobago Carnival: Ritual. Revelry. Release.

Pan tonight. Jouvert and calypso tomorrow. And the parade of the bands on Sunday, means Tobago will debut a full-fledged Carnival product that has already caught the attention of the region and West Indian diaspora.