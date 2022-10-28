Conversations in Colour

Keith Ward, Michelle Tappin-Davis and Michelle Boyd will showcase their art work at "Conversations in Colour".

What happens when three unique artists come together… MAGIC

“Conversations in Colour” is a collaborative art exhibition by three friends - Michelle Boyd, Keith Ward and Michelle Tappin-Davis.

The three artists address colour, process and composition in a diversely dynamic manner. adding their personal narrative to “Conversations in Colour”.

Brighter days

"Brighter Days" by Keith Ward

Ward converses with colour intuitively, allowing mood and themes to inform the creative expressions and process in the conversations with his canvases. Strong vibrant colours are an integral part of his narrative.

Boyd describes her engagement with colour as beyond the sensory, formal and technical properties. She further describes her process as the vehicle to enable contextualizing time and space, and as her emotional response to life’s unfolding drama.

Tappin-Davis uses the human form to create narratives in her work. Additionally, the interplay of complimentary colours with their contrasting temperatures play upon the emotions of the viewer. The conversation within the paintings invites the viewer to join in.

Energy

“Energy” by Michelle Boyd, is the embodiment of the Caribbean spirit...the warmth of the sun, the energy of the people as they celebrate in a multi-cultural space.

“Conversations in Colour” opened on Tuesday at the Art Society of Trinidad and Tobago, 3-7 St Vincent Avenue, Federation Park, Port of Spain.

Gallery hours are 12 noon to 6:00 p.m. daily.

The exhibition ends on Saturday.

Shake the Dust

"Shake The Dust From Your Feet When You Leave" by Michelle Tappin-Davis. The Jews understood that shaking the dust off one's feet was a symbol of distancing oneself from the consequences of the wrongful acts of others.

For further information interested persons can call 622-9827.

Tobago ready for mas!

Tobago ready for mas!

“Long ago in Tobago, de Carnival wasn’t so, oh lawd oh!”

Those lyrics from the late iconic Tobago-born bard Shadow (Winston Bailey) take on new meaning this weekend, as the sister isle hosts Tobago Carnival: Ritual. Revelry. Release.

Pan tonight. Jouvert and calypso tomorrow. And the parade of the bands on Sunday, means Tobago will debut a full-fledged Carnival product that has already caught the attention of the region and West Indian diaspora.

Trini nurse defies the odds

Trini nurse defies the odds

REGISTERED nurse Monella Baptiste made history on October 13 when she became the first and only black person to graduate from Queen’s University, Belfast (QUB), with an MSc—with distinction—in Professional Nursing. Her graduation ceremony was bittersweet as months earlier her eldest sister Marsha, who had hoped to see Baptiste graduate, succumbed to small cell lung cancer.

