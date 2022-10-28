What happens when three unique artists come together… MAGIC
“Conversations in Colour” is a collaborative art exhibition by three friends - Michelle Boyd, Keith Ward and Michelle Tappin-Davis.
The three artists address colour, process and composition in a diversely dynamic manner. adding their personal narrative to “Conversations in Colour”.
Ward converses with colour intuitively, allowing mood and themes to inform the creative expressions and process in the conversations with his canvases. Strong vibrant colours are an integral part of his narrative.
Boyd describes her engagement with colour as beyond the sensory, formal and technical properties. She further describes her process as the vehicle to enable contextualizing time and space, and as her emotional response to life’s unfolding drama.
Tappin-Davis uses the human form to create narratives in her work. Additionally, the interplay of complimentary colours with their contrasting temperatures play upon the emotions of the viewer. The conversation within the paintings invites the viewer to join in.
“Conversations in Colour” opened on Tuesday at the Art Society of Trinidad and Tobago, 3-7 St Vincent Avenue, Federation Park, Port of Spain.
Gallery hours are 12 noon to 6:00 p.m. daily.
The exhibition ends on Saturday.
For further information interested persons can call 622-9827.