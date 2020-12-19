Comfort baked in

THIS year we’ve all been in need of some comfort. And Kevin Garcia, founder of The Cheesecake Cabin has been answering that call by providing his clients with one of the most famous comfort foods (or desserts) known to mankind: cheesecake.
When it comes to cakes, the cheesecake definitely holds royalty status. But Garcia doesn’t make any ordinary cheesecake; some of his recipes are inspired by what we’re familiar with in the Caribbean like fruit cake and sorrel. Kitcharee first caught up with Garcia last year. He explained that he first began to experiment with cakes back in 2018. What began out of necessity became a passion and, much to his customers’ delight, Garcia has not stopped blending and trying new flavours.
For the Christmas season he’s back with his popular pumpkin spice cheesecake which is a hit among his customers, the salted caramel with his fruitcake crust and sorrel topping is another fan favourite. The cheesecake king is also busy whipping up cheesecake cupcakes as well as his eggnog inspired cheesecake and peppermint oreo cheesecake.
“The reception my cheesecakes have gotten has been quite positive, even older ones are not afraid to give them a try because I don’t make the cakes too sweet,” Garcia told Kitcharee from his home kitchen.
While Garcia’s homegrown business wasn’t immune to the coronavirus economic downturn, having extra time on his hands gave him more time to de-stress and come up with new recipes.
“I would be lying if I said that I was not affected by the pandemic. But I don’t let problems hold me down, instead I look for solutions. These past few months I was on the go, using the extra time to create new recipes. For some people going to the beach or to the movies is their way of relaxing, but for me, the kitchen is my place to de-stress. I always feel better when I’m working on my cakes. And I love it when clients give me the freedom to let my creative juices flow,” he said
One of the more positive aspects that came out of the lockdown earlier this year was that more and more people began inquiring about his cheesecakes.
“What I found was that people started ordering whole cakes, instead of the slices. I guess most people wanted the cakes to binge-eat at home,” he said.
Garcia intends doing a few short cake decorating courses next year and once things begin to settle, he hopes to market his cheesecakes to restaurants.
In the meantime, you can find The Cheesecake Cabin on social media @cakecabintt.