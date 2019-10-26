INDIA-born artist Vishni Gopwani has made the Caribbean and more specifically, Barbados, her home for several years. Yet her artwork evokes powerful memories of traditions and everyday life back in her birthplace.

Most of her works are colourful portraits of women and girls dressed in traditional saris or of everyday settings back in India but included also are vivid paintings that were clearly inspired by her experiences while living in the Caribbean. Gopwani has mastered the art of capturing the soul of each of her subjects and documenting small details like a wry smile or the playfulness in a subject’s eyes. Her work which was recently on exhibition at the Horizons Art Gallery in Port of Spain is described as a unique blend of Indian and Bajan culture.

